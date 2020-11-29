Muslims in Nepal demonstrate against China to demand justice for Uyghurs – Times of India

Anti-China march in Nepal (file photo)

POKHARA, NEPAL: Muslims in Nepal staged a protest on Sunday against atrocities against Uyghur Muslims in China’s Xinjiang province.

Protesters have raised their voices against the demolition of thousands of mosques in Xinjiang and the treatment inflicted on them by the Chinese government.

Muslims in Pokhara have also joined the international community in expressing their views on the horrific human rights violations against Uyghur Muslims.

Muslim Kalyankari Samaj staged a protest in Pokhara highlighting the severe anxiety and anger of local Muslims against Uyghurs in China.

Community leaders said they would continue to raise concerns about atrocities against Uyghurs in the future as well.

Similar protests took place in Nepal a few days ago.

Over the past six years, millions of people in East Turkestan, mostly of Muslim faith, have been detained in concentration camps, prisons and forced labor camps.

According to the accounts of survivors, they are tortured, killed for their organs, raped, sterilized and executed.

Classified documents known as China Cables, viewed last year by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, shed light on how the Chinese government is using technology to control Uyghur Muslims around the world.

However, China routinely denies the mistreatment and claims that the camps offer vocational training. People in internment camps described being subjected to forced political indoctrination, torture, beatings and denial of food and medicine, and said they were prohibited from practicing their religion or speaking their tongue.