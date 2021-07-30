Muslim Women in the Indian Workforce: Where Are They?

A platform or a support network to defend women with entrepreneurial ambitions and facilitate the exchange of ideas, information and capital must be set up. Credit: Unsplash

Jul 30 (IPS) – Muslims are the largest minority community in India, and yet they are severely under-represented in public and private institutions. According to a to study conducted by the Economic Times Intelligence Group in 2015, Muslims made up about 2.7% of middle and senior executives in the private sector. In April 2018, only 1.33% central government officers, with the rank of co-secretary and above, were found to be Muslims.

The lack of women leaders is even stronger, and Indian Muslim women are practically invisible in the country’s workforce. There are approximately 70 million educated Muslim women in the country. Given that India’s female labor force participation rate (LFPR) is fall, bringing educated Muslim women into the labor market could, according to one to study, represent approximately $ 770 billion of the country’s GDP. Sadly, Indian Muslim women face the double disadvantage of being female and Muslim.

Any conversation around Indian Muslim women in India must take into account the larger external ecosystem as well as some internal factors. External factors include systemic issues, such as the large number of legislation adopted by the government, which lead to further marginalization of the community as a whole.

Within the Muslim community are factors that are found in the immediate environment of its women. These include the lack of education, social norms, etc., which prevent women from accessing public space and taking up managerial positions in the labor market. Additionally, narratives around Muslims in India tend to focus on poverty, illiteracy, and conviction rates.

And reporting on Muslim women in India is inextricably linked to either the triple talaaq law or Kashmir. This further reinforces some stereotypes and prejudices which act as roadblocks for the community and lead to discrimination.

Muslim women have always been caught between political considerations and personal marginalization. Internal factors, too, require systemic changes and are limited until external factors are corrected. However, some changes in existing structures can help create space for young Indian Muslim women.

What will it take to change this?

1. Increase in enrollment in educational institutions

A report from the National Statistical Office reveals the extremely low literacy rate among Muslims and the severity of their academic marginalization in India. He points out that Muslims have the highest proportion of young people (aged 3 to 35) who have never enrolled in formal education.

The report also states that the gross attendance rate (number of people with an education level as a proportion of the group population) of Muslims is the lowest – 100% in primary education – among various social and religious groups in India, and drops to just 14 percent in upper secondary education. A step in the right direction would be to broaden the scope of the Right to Education Act 2009—Which provides compulsory primary education — to also include secondary and higher education.

While overall Muslim literacy rates are abysmal, the report also reveals a visible gap between the percentages of men and women. According to the report, the literacy rate for men in India is 81 percent while the literacy rate for women is 69 percent. An unprecedented study1 draws parallels between Muslim and Hindu women, arguing that women from both communities tend to have lower levels of education than men in Indian society due to various economic and cultural factors.

However, Muslim women also face discrimination in school because of their religious affiliation and are less likely to enroll in school than Muslim men. Policy changes for the community to encourage Muslims, especially women, to continue their education and possibly seek employment, therefore require rigorous and sustained efforts.

2. Ensure equal opportunities in a professional space

It is essential to level the playing field for professional women. It therefore becomes essential for organizations to follow the Equal opportunities policy. The Indian Constitution prescribes the prohibition of discrimination based on religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth, and prescribes equal opportunity in public employment. In India, companies like Nestlé India and DELL, are committed to creating a work environment free from discrimination and harassment for their employees.

3. Build a support network of like-minded women

An informal and inclusive support platform or network to advocate for women with entrepreneurial ambitions and facilitate the exchange of ideas, information, capital and advice should be established. This should include local women-only networking programs at village, panchayat and city levels to stimulate entrepreneur engagement and participation. In addition to this, private and public partnerships that are led by the government should help provide direct access to technical and business advice.

4. Celebrate women entrepreneurs

Celebrating role models through cross-media campaigns by national and state governments can help break down stereotypes, build community, and celebrate the successes of Indian Muslim women. This can also be reflected in the private sector through a sector campaign that integrates women professionals and entrepreneurs into the mainstream. This would help young Indian Muslim women identify potential mentors and empower them to move on from education to employment.

In order to implement this broad framework, women leaders in the public and private sectors will have to unite to change the current situation. Recognizing the need to create a formal network for Indian Muslim women, this is what led us to establish Led by the Foundation—A leadership incubator for Indian Muslim women, to help them find paid and meaningful employment, while providing them with an ecosystem of support and recognition.

Through our work, we have interacted with many women who have the ambition, skills and aspiration to be successful. However, they do not have the means (platforms to learn, share and encourage, access) the network, the agency and the models that have paved the way for success.

While we understand that the journey to changing this status quo can be slow and arduous, it is certainly not impossible. In our end state, racial equity – equal representation, economic, social and political empowerment – will be achieved, and Muslim women will have multiple seats on boards of directors, in mid-level leadership positions, in educational institutions. teaching, and more.

Deepanjali Lahiri is a seasoned project management professional with over 13 years of IT, retail, and FMCG experience. With a degree in hotel management, she has led large-scale business projects to establish strategic directions for companies in the growth and acceleration phase. She is passionate about working with organizations and individuals to create a place at the table for those who need a supporting voice and to be a champion for change.

Dr Ruha Shadab graduated from Harvard Kennedy School as a Harvard Public Service Fellow. She has worked as a doctor in inner city Delhi, as well as with the Indian government, on systemic health care issues. She created Led By Foundation, a social enterprise that provides professional training and mentorship to Muslim female students, to inspire the next generation of women change makers. She believes that for a community to be heard, it must first speak out.

This story was originally published by India Development Review (IDR)