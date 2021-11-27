World
Music theater master Stephen Sondheim dies at 91
NEW YORK: Stephen Sondheim, the songwriter who reshaped American musical theater in the second half of the 20th century with his clever, complex rhyming lyrics, use of evocative melodies, and willingness to tackle unusual subjects, has passed away. He was 91 years old.
Sondheim’s death was announced by Rick Miramontez, president of DKC / O & M. Sondheim, Texas attorney Rick Pappas told The New York Times that the composer died at his home in Roxbury, Connecticut on Friday.
Sondheim influenced several generations of theatrical songwriters, especially with landmark musicals like “Company”, “Follies” and “Sweeney Todd” which are considered among his best works.
His most famous ballad, “Send the Clowns“, has been recorded hundreds of times, including by Frank Sinatra and Judy Collins.
The artist refused to repeat himself, finding inspiration for his shows in subjects as diverse as a film by Ingmar Bergman (“A Little Night Music”), the opening of Japan to the west (“Pacific Overtures “), French painter Georges Seurat (” Sunday in the Park With George “), Grimm’s fairy tales (” Into the Woods “) and even the killers of American presidents (” Assassins “), among others.
Tributes quickly flooded social media as artists and writers hailed a theater giant.
“We will sing your songs forever,” wrote Lea Salonga.
Aaron Tveit wrote: “We are so lucky to have what you have given to the world.” “The theater has lost one of its greatest geniuses and the world has lost one of its greatest and most original writers. Sadly, there is now a giant in the sky, ”producer Cameron Mackintosh wrote in tribute.
Music supervisor, arranger and orchestrator Alex Lacamoire tweeted: “For those of us who love new musical theater: we live in a world that Sondheim built.”
Six of Sondheim’s musicals won Tony Awards for Best Score, and he also received a Pulitzer Prize (“Sunday in the Park”), an Academy Award (for the song “Sooner or Later” from the movie “Dick Tracy “), five Olivier Prizes and the Presidential Medal of Honor. In 2008 he received a Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement.
Sondheim’s music and lyrics gave his shows a dark and dramatic edge, while before him the dominant tone of musicals was sparkling and comedic. He was sometimes criticized as a composer of inhumable songs, a badge that Sondheim did not mind.
Frank Sinatra, who had success with Sondheim’s “Send in the Clowns”, once complained, “He could make me a lot happier if he wrote more songs for saloon singers like me.”
For theater fans, Sondheim’s sophistication and brilliance made him an icon. A Broadway theater is named after him. A New York magazine cover asked “Is Sondheim God?” The Guardian newspaper asked this question: “Is Stephen Sondheim the Shakespeare of musical theater?”
A supreme blacksmith – and avid word game player – the joy of Sondheim’s tongue shone.
“The opposite of the left is on the right / The opposite of the right is wrong / So whoever is on the left is wrong, right?” he wrote in “Anyone Can Whistle”.
In “Company” he wrote the lines: “Good things get better / Bad things get worse / Wait – I think I meant that backwards.” He proposed the three principles necessary for a songwriter in his first volume of Collected Lyrics – Content Dictates Form, Less Is More, and God Is in the Details.
All of these truisms, he writes, were “in the service of clarity, without which nothing else matters.” Together they came up with amazing lines such as: “It’s a very short path from pinch and punch to the belly and the pocket and the board.”
Taught by no less a genius than Oscar Hammerstein, Sondheim pushed the musical to a darker, richer, and more intellectual place. “If you think of theater lyrics as short story, like I do, then every line carries the weight of a paragraph,” he wrote in his 2010 book, “Finishing the Hat,” the first volume. from his collection of lyrics and commentaries.
Early in his career, Sondheim wrote the lyrics for two shows considered classics of the American stage, “West Side Story“(1957) and” Tzigane “(1959).
“West Side Story”, with music by Leonard Bernstein, transplanted Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” to the streets and gangs of New York today.
“Gypsy,” with music by Jule Styne, told the behind-the-scenes story of the ultimate stage mom and the girl who grew up to be Gypsy Rose Lee.
It wasn’t until 1962 that Sondheim wrote both the music and the lyrics for a Broadway show, and it turned out to be a hit – debauchery. of the forum, “featuring Zero Mostel as a cunning slave in ancient Rome aspires to be free.
Yet her next show, “Anyone Can Whistle” (1964), failed, presenting only nine performances but reaching cult status after the release of her recording. Sondheim’s lyrical collaboration in 1965 with composer Richard Rodgers – “Do I Hear a Waltz? – has also proved problematic. The musical, based on the play “Le temps du cuckoo”, lasted six months but was an unfortunate experience for the two men, who did not get along.
It was “Company”, which opened on Broadway in April 1970, that cemented Sondheim’s reputation. The episodic adventures of a bachelor (played by Dean Jones) unable to engage in a relationship have been hailed as capturing the obsessive nature of selfish and self-centered New Yorkers.
The show, produced and directed by Hal Prince, earned Sondheim his first Tony for Best Score. “The Ladies Who Lunch” has become a standard for Elaine Stritch.
