Murders and restrictions on women and girls seen since Taliban takeover, says UN rights office

Afghan refugee girls watch a football match near where they are staying at the Fort. McCoy Military Base in Wisconsin

The United Nations Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights issued an update on Tuesday calling the situation in Afghanistan “the most fundamental threat to human rights.”

While Remarks Speaking in Geneva, Nada Al-Nashif expressed particular concern about the brutal nature of the killings perpetrated by the Taliban and the treatment of women and girls since the group seized Kabul in August.

Al-Nashif said the agency had received “credible allegations” of more than 100 killings of former Afghan national security forces and others affiliated with the previous government. She added that at least 72 of the killings, which took place between August and November, could be attributed to the Taliban.

“In several cases, the bodies have been exposed publicly. This has exacerbated fear among this important category of the population, “Al-Nashif said, noting the brutal nature of the killings, including reports of” the hanging, beheading and public display of corpses. “

The Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights also addressed issues relating to the mistreatment and abuse of women and girls in the country.

“The decree on women’s rights issued by the de facto authorities on December 3 is an important signal but leaves many questions unanswered,” she said. “For example, it does not specify a minimum age for marriage, nor does it refer to the broader rights of women and girls to education, work, freedom of movement or to participate in public life. . “

She also noted that the country has seen a decline in the number of girls attending secondary school, even in provinces where they are allowed to do so.

In a rare interview, the Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi told The Associated Press Sunday as the new leadership of the Taliban “committed in principle to the participation of women.”

Muttaqi claimed in the interview that the Taliban has changed since their first rule decades ago, when women were prohibited from participating in many areas of public life, including schools, workplaces and public buildings. entertainment.