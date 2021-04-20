World
Murderer or “reasonable officer”? Jury begins deliberations in Chauvin trial – Times of India
MINNEAPOLIS: jurors in murder trial Derek chauvin deliberations began on Monday after a prosecutor implored them to “believe your eyes” as he replayed the video of the former Minneapolis cop kneeling over a dying man. George floydthe neck.
Chauvin’s lead lawyer Eric Nelson countered in his own closing argument that Chauvinist behaved like any “reasonable policeman”, claiming he had trained for 19 years in the force.
Time and time again, Steve Schleicher, an attorney with the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office, repeated a phrase: “Nine minutes and 29 seconds” – the length of time that Chauvin was caught on video on May 25, 2020, with his knee on the Floyd’s neck. .
Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill gave the jury final instructions before they left the courtroom at 4 p.m. (9 p.m. GMT) to begin deliberations. Jurors adjourned after four hours and were sequestered in a hotel. Deliberations resume on Tuesday.
Although the verdict is seen as an account of how the United States controls black people, Schleicher pointed out in remarks that lasted nearly two hours that the jury was weighing the guilt of one man, not of a system.
“It wasn’t from the police, it was murder,” Schleicher told jurors. He quoted the motto of the Minneapolis Police Department, who fired Chauvin and three other officers after Floyd’s arrest: “Protect with courage and serve with compassion.”
“Dealing with George Floyd that day that didn’t require an ounce of courage, and none was shown that day,” said Schleicher, often speaking with audible anger and disgust. “All that was needed was a little compassion and none was shown that day.”
Chauvin, who is white, knelt on top of Floyd, a 46-year-old black man in handcuffs, outside the grocery store where Floyd was accused of buying cigarettes with a fake $ 20 bill. Onlookers videotaped and yelled at Chauvin to come down and check Floyd’s pulse.
“He was trapped by the inflexible sidewalk beneath him, as inflexible as the men holding him down,” Schleicher said, reading a video clip he said showed Chauvin mocking Floyd’s struggle to breathe.
NON ATTRACTIVE STRENGTH
Chauvin pleaded not guilty to unintentional second degree murder, third degree “depraved mind” murder, and second degree manslaughter.
Nelson, his lawyer, said prosecutors were wrong to dismiss his theory that carbon monoxide poisoning from nearby police car exhaust and Floyd’s use of the opioid fentanyl could have contributed to Floyd’s death.
He repeated a single sentence several times, claiming that Chauvin had behaved like a “reasonable cop” would with a man as “tall” as Floyd, who was struggling not to be put in a police car on arrival. de Chauvin, responding to a call for backup. .
Chauvin, dressed in a gray suit and blue shirt and tie, removed his face mask, part of the social distancing requirements of the coronavirus pandemic, and watched jurors listen to his lawyer, who has talked for almost three hours.
In a final rebuttal, Jerry Blackwell, another prosecutor, scoffed at the carbon monoxide theory.
“What ‘reasonable policeman’, when he apprehends someone on the ground, subdues them and puts their face in front of a car exhaust pipe, then thinks it’s a defense?” He asked.
The expansive video of Floyd’s death from multiple angles is at the heart of the prosecution’s case, replayed for hours by jurors.
“You can believe your eyes,” Blackwell said, echoing Schleicher’s phrasing. “It was what you saw. It was homicide.”
He said the video shows Chauvin using unreasonable, and therefore illegal, force to compress Floyd’s torso against the road, depriving him of oxygen.
He said it was something that was evident even to the youngest spectator who had testified. “Even a 9-year-old girl knows it: let her go,” Blackwell said.
But Nelson used the same videos to try and prove otherwise. The fact that Chauvin continued to kneel on Floyd even though he knew he was being filmed was proof that he believed he was reacting to the scene in a reasonable manner, Nelson said.
“In this case, all of the circumstances which were known to a reasonable police officer at the precise moment the force was used demonstrate that it was a permitted use of force, however unattractive it may be” said Nelson.
National news networks broadcast live testimonies after the first of 45 witnesses took the stand three weeks ago, although coverage was occasionally interrupted by further episodes of police violence filmed.
The closest instance occurred a few miles from the courthouse in downtown Minneapolis when a white policeman shot and killed a black motorist, Daunte Wrighton April 11 in a traffic stop in the nearby Brooklyn Center suburb.
As the anger escalated, Minneapolis and state officials stepped up security measures. The tower in which the courtroom is located is surrounded by barbed wire and armed soldiers of the National Guard.
For the second degree murder charge, 12 jurors will have to agree that prosecutors have proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Chauvin committed a felony, namely assault, which was a major cause in Floyd’s death. . They don’t have to find out that Chauvin intended to kill Floyd.
This crime carries a sentence of up to 40 years in prison, although sentencing guidelines call for a shorter sentence of up to 15 years for someone without a previous conviction.
