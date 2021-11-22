Murder of Ahmaud Arbery: American lawyers deliver their pleadings

The three white men charged with the murder of Ahmaud Arbery sued him only “because he was a black man running down their street,” a US prosecutor said, as closing arguments in the politically charged trial were delivered on Monday.

Gregory McMichael, 65, his son Travis McMichael, 35, and their neighbor William Bryan, 52, have pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, aggravated assault and forcible confinement.

Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski told the court that the defendants wrongly “assumed the worst” about Arbery, 25 years old.

“They made the decision to attack Ahmaud Arbery in their alleys because he was a black running in the street,” she said on Monday.

Arbery kill last year in the U.S. state of Georgia became part of a larger account of racial injustice in the country after a graphic video of her death leaked online two months later.

A passionate jogger, he was passing through a neighborhood of Brunswick, a coastal community 480 km (300 miles) southeast of Atlanta, on February 23, 2020, when he was pursued by the accused and shot dead.

Arbery didn’t even have his cell phone with him, Dunikoski said. The defendants killed him “not because he is a threat to them, but because he did not stop to speak to them,” she said.

Defense attorneys argued that the three men suspected Arbery of robbing a house under construction and intended to hold him until police arrived.

Security cameras recorded Arbery inside the house five times between October 2019 and the time he was killed. None of the videos showed Arbery stealing or damaging anything.

Prosecutors did not argue that racism motivated the murder. However, US federal authorities indicted the three defendants with hate crimes, alleging they hunted down and killed Arbery because he was black.

Travis McMichael was the only accused to appear. He testified that he shot his shotgun point blank at Arbery in self-defense. He called the shooting the most traumatic event of his life.

Travis McMichael also said Arbery grabbed his gun after a five-minute chase through the predominantly white accused quarter in Satilla Shores, Ga. On February 23, 2020.

In his pleadings, Jason Sheffield, one of the McMichael’s lawyers, highlighted the law enforcement training McMichael received during his nine years in the United States Coast Guard, where he worked as a mechanic.

Sheffield showed jurors portions of the cellphone video Bryan – the neighbor – made of the shooting, freezing it as Arbery runs towards Travis McMichael, who had just pointed his shotgun at Arbery.

“There is no doubt that Ahmaud’s hands are on this gun,” said Sheffield, who maintained that McMichael feared for his life at the time.

citizen arrest

Sheffield said his client had without intention to kill Arbery until he is forced to make a life or death decision to defend himself.

He said residents of Satilla Shores were already nervous amid reports of thefts and suspicious people in the neighborhood as Arbery continued to be caught by cameras in the unfinished house.

The Defence lawyer called Arbery “a repeat offender who comes at a time when he has absolutely no legal reason to be there.” The act of attempting to arrest a citizen is perfectly legal in Georgia, Sheffield added.

Sheffield said Arbery’s frequent visits to the site suggested he had stolen items from a boat the home owner was keeping in the garage without a door shortly before installing the cameras.

Then Travis McMichael had his own “horrific experience,” Sheffield said, “when he met Arbery in the yard the night 12 days before the shooting. He breathlessly told a 911 dispatcher that Arbery had reached for his pocket as if he had a gun when confronted.

“An offense has been committed, and he knows it,” Sheffield said. “He saw everything except his hand on the stolen material. “

Dunikoski, the prosecutor, said the McMichaels were the first attackers.

They and Bryan chased Arbery for five minutes, using their trucks to cut him off, kick him off the road and keep him from fleeing after seeing him in their neighborhood, she said.

She repeated Gregory McMichael’s words to local police after the shooting that Arbery was “trapped like a rat”.

Dunikoski noted that Arbery never threatened the McMichaels during the chase; he carried no weapon. “You can’t bring a gun to a fight. It’s unfair, isn’t it? said the prosecutor.

She said it was Travis McMichael who attacked Arbery – first with his truck, then by pointing a shotgun at him as Arbery ran towards him. “They can’t claim self-defense under the law because they were the first wrongful aggressors,” Dunikoski said, “and they started this.”

The pleadings for the trial come just days after the Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal in another closely watched case.

Rittenhouse, 18, shot dead two men during protests and riots against police brutality in Wisconsin last year. He self-defense and was acquitted of all charges on Friday.