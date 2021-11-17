Munich’s famous Christmas market is canceled again as another wave of viruses hits Germany.

Munich Christkindlmarkt, one of Germany’s oldest and largest Christmas markets, has been canceled for the second year in a row as another wave of coronavirus sweeps the country.

It is the largest German Christmas market to be canceled as events struggle to survive the fourth wave of virus after being most of the time closed last year.

“This is bitter news I have today for all Munich residents, and in particular for the stand owners,” said Mayor Dieter Reiter. “However, the dire situation in our hospitals and the exponentially increasing infection rates leave me with no other choice.”