Munich’s famous Christmas market is canceled again as another wave of viruses hits Germany.
Munich Christkindlmarkt, one of Germany’s oldest and largest Christmas markets, has been canceled for the second year in a row as another wave of coronavirus sweeps the country.
It is the largest German Christmas market to be canceled as events struggle to survive the fourth wave of virus after being most of the time closed last year.
“This is bitter news I have today for all Munich residents, and in particular for the stand owners,” said Mayor Dieter Reiter. “However, the dire situation in our hospitals and the exponentially increasing infection rates leave me with no other choice.”
Germans have flocked to open-air markets in the weeks leading up to Christmas since the 14th century, when vendors first built their stalls in city centers to sell their wares to people coming for church services. They offer a range of food, craft gifts, and other provisions for upcoming celebrations and the long winter months.
Germany’s approximately 3,000 Christmas markets are a significant economic boon for many communities. Local restaurants, brasseries, bakeries and artisans depend on the annual holiday fairs for a substantial portion of their income.
Munich’s market is famous for its stalls offering traditional gingerbread, grilled sausages, mulled wine and hand-painted trinkets, according to Planet alone.
A combination of factors propelled the latest wave of the virus in Germany, including winter temperatures, a slow roll-out of booster vaccines and an even more pronounced peak in neighboring Eastern European countries such as the Czech Republic.
Experts say the unvaccinated are behind the wave of cases filling hospitals across Germany.
For Christmas markets that remain open, only people vaccinated against coronavirus or completely cured of a previous infection can participate fully, Reuters reported. Unvaccinated people may participate in some limited activities, such as listening to Christmas carols.
