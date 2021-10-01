Multilateralism remains the “only way” to meet common challenges: Shahid

COVID-19[feminine reste un défi majeur qui “ne sera pas terminé tant que nous n’aurons pas atteint la vaccination universelle”, a-t-il déclaré, annonçant un plan pour convoquer une réunion de haut niveau en janvier pour faire le point sur l’effort mondial de vaccination.

Notant que « l’humanité a vu énormément d’ingéniosité et de solidarité avec les vaccins en un temps record », le Président de l’Assemblée s’est dit convaincu que « nous avons la capacité de vacciner le monde entier ».

“Ce que nous devons faire maintenant, c’est agir collectivement pour garantir que tous ceux qui en ont besoin recevront le vaccin», a-t-il soutenu. « Nous ne pouvons pas simplement accepter que moins de trois pour cent des personnes en Afrique ont reçu une injection », alors que d’autres régions administrent déjà des rappels.

“Pour les hommes, pour la planète”

Pour faire face à l’autre menace mondiale du changement climatique, le Président de l’Assemblée convoquera, au format hybride, le 26 octobre, un événement intitulé « Delivering Climate Action – for People, for Planet and for Prosperity ».

« Cet événement sera axé sur l’écart entre les capacités techniques et financières actuelles et requises pour atteindre l’objectif de 1,5 degré…[and] to show how this gap can be bridged ”.

Mr Shahid said it would be an opportunity for member states, civil society and others to come together to “take stock of initiatives to increase ambition on the road to COP26Which takes place in early November in Glasgow, Scotland.

© FAO / Fredrik Lerneryd Farmers are particularly vulnerable to the impacts of the climate crisis, such as extreme heat, sea level rise, drought, flooding and locust attacks

‘Holhuashi Dialogues’

The President of the Assembly announced that he would continue to hold informal consultations with Permanent Representatives, under the name of “Holhuashi Dialogues”, explaining that in his native Maldives, a Holhuashi is a meeting place to discuss ideas. and issues of importance to the community.

He said five of these sessions would take place, “to bring the spirit of Holhuashi” to the Assembly, and “create a space for dialogue, exchange of views and discussion of solutions.”

The first will focus on people and climate change: “This is linked to a series of events that we are planning in October around the theme of climate change, in view of the COP26”, Mr Shahid told the correspondents.

Reverse the trend of gender balance

As the impacts of the pandemic continue, Mr Shahid noted that it is becoming increasingly clear that to better rebuild, “a stronger gender perspective on response and recovery is vital”.

In this capacity, he announced that he would reconstitute the General Assembly President’s Advisory Council on Gender Equality.

“If we don’t take the necessary steps to reverse this trend, it will take more than 135.6 years, according to recent studies, to close the gender gap,” the UN official said. “You have to be faster than that”.

Mr. Shahid explained that the Council will bring together a “broad mix of expertise” from Member States, the United Nations system, the private sector and others, to ensure a “truly inclusive perspective for a multifaceted approach. To advance gender equality throughout the work of the 76th session.

“This council will serve as a mechanism to help mainstream a gender perspective into all of my initiatives and mandates for this session,” he said.

Itinerant diplomacy

Mr Shahid said he would immediately travel to the United Arab Emirates to visit the Dubai EXPO 2020, followed by an official visit to the Maldives and then to Serbia, for the Conference on the 60th anniversary of the first Conference of the Movement of the non-aligned.

Previously, President Shahid spoke to UN News in an exclusive interview.