Multilateral peace operations in 2020: developments and trends

South African peacekeepers on patrol in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. July 2021. Credit: MONUSCO / Michael Ali

STOCKHOLM / THE HAGUE, Aug. 04 (IPS) – The writer is a researcher in the Peace Operations and Conflict Management Program at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). peace operations. The crisis simultaneously affected all operations, host countries, headquarters and contributing countries. It has caused major disruptions, from the politico-strategic level where mandates are drawn up, to the operational and tactical levels.

Operations were forced to adapt in order to preserve continuity as much as possible. While some of the effects of the pandemic are clearly reflected in the data, particularly in mission mortality rates, others are not.

For example, SIPRI data on personnel deployments cannot always capture delays in troop rotations or whether mission personnel were evacuated or worked remotely for part of the year.

However, there is evidence that Covid considerations have impacted deployments, as noted below.

Closure of operations in Guinea-Bissau and Sudan

There were 62 multilateral peace operations active in 2020, the same number as in 2019. Most of them (21) were carried out by the UN. Regional organizations such as the African Union (AU) and the European Union (EU) and alliances (such as the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, NATO) have jointly carried out 36 operations. Ad hoc coalitions of states carried out 5 peace operations in 2020.

Two small operations in Guinea-Bissau were closed in 2020. One was led by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS): the ECOWAS Mission in Guinea-Bissau (ECOMIB), the other by the UN: the United Nations Integrated Peacebuilding Office in Guinea. -Bissau (UNIOGBIS).

Another operation that ended during the year was the AU-UN Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID), which was launched in 2007. UNAMID had deployed between 20,000 and 25,000 international personnel at its peak. in 2009-14, and it is still deployed. approximately 6,500 in 2020.

A small political mission based in Khartoum, the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), opened on January 1, 2021.

The closure of UNAMID is a milestone in contemporary peacekeeping. This is the fourth major United Nations peacekeeping operation to close since 2017; the United Nations Stabilization Mission in Haiti (MINUSTAH) and the United Nations Operation in Côte d’Ivoire (UNOCI) both closed in 2017 and the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) in 2018.

Only seven operations involving more than 5,000 international personnel were still active at the start of 2021, and no operation deploying more than 1,500 international personnel has been launched since 2014.

Opening of three smaller operations in CAR and Libya

The three operations opened in 2020 were also in Africa. Two opened in the Central African Republic (CAR), in the wake of the Political agreement for peace and reconciliation 2019.

The AU Military Observation Mission in CAR (MOUACA) was authorized in July 2020 to help monitor the implementation of the agreement.

The EU Advisory Mission to CAR (EUAM RCA), mandated to support security sector reform, was established in December 2019 but was not launched until August 2020. Both operations are staffed. allowed less than 100 international people.

The AU Mission in Libya, the third new operation, was established by a AU Assembly decision in February 2020 to “upgrade” the AU Liaison Office in Libya to “mission level”.

The Covid-19 pandemic seems to have complicated the deployment and ramping up of these operations. In fact, while EUAM RCA was operational at the end of 2020, although not at full capacity, there is little public information available on the status and activities of MOUACA or the AU mission in Libya.

The latest edition of the SIPRI Multilateral Peace Operations Map shows all operations active as of May 1, 2021, including some that fall outside the SIPRI definition, such as the Joint Multinational Force (MNJTF) against Boko Haram, the joint Group of Five for the Sahel (JF-G5S) and the EU Naval Force in the Mediterranean (Operation Irini).

Staff deployments drop

The number of international personnel deployed in multilateral peace operations around the world decreased by 7.7%, from 137,781 in 2019 to 127,124 in 2020.

This is the largest year-over-year decline since the withdrawal of the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) from Afghanistan in 2012-2014. About 87% were military, roughly the same proportion as in 2019.

Almost two-thirds of the personnel deployed in 2020 served in United Nations peace operations (66% on average over the year). Almost three quarters (74% at the end of the year) were deployed in sub-Saharan Africa (UN and non-UN operations).

The number of personnel deployed in United Nations peace operations around the world and in multilateral peace operations (UN and non-UN) in sub-Saharan Africa has declined for the fifth consecutive year.

Both peaked in 2015-16 after a period of rapid growth driven by the establishment of major operations in CAR and Mali and the expansion of major operations in Somalia and South Sudan.

The number of people deployed in United Nations peace operations decreased by 2.4% between 2019 and 2020 (from 88,849 to 86,712), reaching its lowest level since 2007.

At the same time, the number of people deployed in multilateral peace operations in sub-Saharan Africa fell by 3.4% (from 97,519 as of December 31, 2019 to 94,201 as of December 31, 2020), reaching its lowest level since December 2012.

Women continued to be under-represented among the staff of multilateral peace operations in 2020, as reported in a SIPRI publication prepared for the 20th anniversary of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security last year.

Afghanistan: end of NATO deployments imminent

The development that contributed the most to the net reduction in peace operations personnel deployments last year was the agreement reached on February 29, 2020 between the United States government and the Taliban on the withdrawal of all US forces in Afghanistan within 14 months.

Due to the subsequent withdrawal of most US troops, the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission (RSM) grew from 16,551 to 9,592 personnel during 2020.

The RSM was launched on January 1, 2015 and was mandated to train, advise and assist the Afghan National Security and Defense Forces after the departure of ISAF, which had been active from 2001 to 2014.

The new operation was originally scheduled to end on December 31, 2016, but it was not until April 2021 that NATO leaders officially announced their intention to end RSM. The move came shortly after US President Joe Biden ordered the withdrawal of remaining US troops from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021.

Following the withdrawal of most American troops from the RSM, the United States began 2020 as the second largest contributor of troops to multilateral peace operations (after Ethiopia) and ended the year in tenth place. .

Fewer peacekeepers killed in combat, more by disease than in previous years

In 2020, United Nations peace operations lost 78 uniformed personnel, 13 international civilian personnel and 32 local personnel. The fatality rate for uniformed personnel was 0.9 per 1,000.

This figure was significantly higher than in 2018 and 2019, but close to the average for the period 2011-2020.

Despite this, the rate of hostile deaths (i.e. deaths caused by malicious acts) among uniformed personnel was at its lowest since 2011, at 0.15 per 1,000.

This decline could be in part an effect of the pandemic, for example because peacekeepers were not able to patrol as much as usual or were otherwise less at risk of violence due to restrictions related to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths from the disease among international and local personnel in United Nations peace operations in 2020 was almost double that of 2019 (83 versus 42), with most of those deaths occurring between June and September 2020.

This difference is almost certainly linked in large part to the Covid-19 pandemic and its impacts, which contributed to a record number of deaths across the UN during the year.

