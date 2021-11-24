‘Much Safer Now’: Has India Past Worst Of COVID Pandemic?

New Delhi, India – India reported 7,579 coronavirus cases on Tuesday – the smallest increase in 543 days, despite huge festival gatherings in recent weeks.

“Even after [Hindu festival of] Diwali, we don’t see a surge, ”said Dr MD Gupte, former director of the National Epidemiology Institute, quoted in the media, attributing it mainly to the presence of antibodies in a large majority of Indians. by natural infection.

“I think we’re a lot safer now,” Gupte said.

According to government surveys, nearly 70 percent of Indians were naturally infected in July, following a record increase in infections and deaths during a brutal second wave in April and May.

In a statement released last week, the health ministry said active cases represented less than one percent of the total, the lowest since March 2020.

Even as India comes out of its holiday season and is currently in the throes of raging air pollution and dropping temperatures – presumably optimal conditions for a surge in coronavirus infections – the country appears to have dodged another deadly wave.

Over the past 21 weeks, India has recorded less than 50,000 cases per day. Since the second week of October, it has remained below 20,000 – a far cry from the second deadly wave of April and May this year with more than 400,000 daily cases at its peak.

Government and health experts fears a third wave of the virus, with media reports in August and September warning of the wave peaking in October or November.

One of those reports cited the National Institute for Disaster Management (NIDM), under the Indian Ministry of the Interior, warning of a third wave in October. The report, released in mid-August and submitted to the prime minister’s office, cites government experts and institutions warning of an impending wave.

Among those cited in the report was K VijayRaghavan, the government’s chief scientific adviser, who, during a press briefing in May 2021, said the third wave of COVID-19 was “inevitable” and children would be more. at risk.

The report highlighted possible scenarios predicted by the Indian Institute of Technology – Kanpur, one of India’s leading state institutions, whose study predicted more than 300,000 cases of coronavirus per day – below peaks of the second wave – in October if there were no restrictions in place.

With strict interventions, a peak of over 200,000 per day was expected at the end of October.

However, with no such increase in sight, experts are now talking about a scenario in which the disease may have entered an “endemic phase” in India.

“We have to understand that the disease is far from over. It is present and continues to spread. It is only endemic when it does not assume pandemic proportions, ”says T Sundararaman, global coordinator of the People’s Health Movement and former executive director of the National Health Systems Resource Center.

For this to happen, says Sundararaman, the R0 value of COVID-19 must remain below 1. In epidemiology, R0 or R-naught is the average number of people that a single infected person can transmit the disease. In short, it indicates how contagious an infectious disease is.

Some recent studies have put that number for the Delta variant, the coronavirus responsible for India’s second wave, between 5 and 8 – meaning it’s as contagious as, say, chickenpox.

“It will be a low level of transmission that could persist quite indefinitely, like the persistence of the flu or typhoid. In an endemic, there is no end point, ”said Sundararaman, describing what an endemic COVID-19 scenario could look like.

In February this year, a survey by the journal Nature found that an overwhelming majority – nearly 90% – of scientists “believed that SARS-CoV-2 was either very likely or likely to become an endemic virus.” Months later, scientists in India at least are anticipating the same.

“The Himalayan magnitude of the second wave has made us reach what epidemiologists call” the collective immunity threshold “at which point the epidemic must give way to the” endemic “phase with low and constant numbers”, renowned virologist and retired professor Dr T Jacob John, who claims India is the first country to reach the endemic phase, Al Jazeera said.

While some are convinced of the endemicity of COVID-19, others remain cautious.

“I am careful not to say that India has reached endemicity because a bad variant emerging anywhere can upset this balance,” Shahid Jameel, eminent virologist and researcher at Green Templeton College, told Al Jazeera. ‘University of Oxford.

Fear of emerging variants

Earlier this month, rumors of another lockdown spread as the southern state of Karnataka reported seven new cases Delta Plus variant, AY.4.2, a subline of Delta variant.

According to news reports, around 40 cases of AY.4.2 have been reported in at least six states.

Later, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) stated that the frequency of AY.4.2 is too low (less than 0.1% of all variants of concern and of interest) in India.

The Delta lines are said to be at the origin of the third wave in the United Kingdom. The AY.4.2 subline, believed to be 10-15% more transmissible than Delta, is crossing Europe, triggering restrictions amid rising rates of cases and hospital admissions.

The prevalence of the variant in the UK, according to the British Health Safety Agency (UKHSA), has increased to almost 13% of Delta cases. Delta Plus, which was first detected in July, was declared a “variant under investigation” by the UKHSA last month.

“Clinical cases in Western countries are now among the unimmunized (mostly unvaccinated). This means that the population’s immunity (or herd immunity) from past infections remains low, like a debt they owe the Delta variant, ”said Jacob John.

UKHSA data suggests the continued rise is due to the younger, unvaccinated group. Jameel blamed the “poor compliance” and “openness” of the country where infections are caused by children and adolescents in school.

“But serious illnesses and mortality are very low (0.2 percent versus 2 percent previously). This is due to the high vaccination rates of adults and naturally mild infections in young people, ”Jameel said.

Vaccines to the rescue

According to virologist John, Delta had a relatively free run in India. And with the slow increase in two-dose vaccinations, it added to very high herd immunity due to the huge second wave.

Last month, Mumbai, one of the worst-hit cities in India, reported no deaths for the first time since the start of the pandemic. New Delhi has already seen several days without death in recent months. The two cities, the most affected by the second wave, found high seropositivity (an indication of infections) in their populations.

“We found that 90 percent of the people vaccinated had antibodies and among the unvaccinated, we found antibodies in about 79 percent of them,” said Dr Daksha Shah, deputy head of health at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Shah points to the latest BMC serological survey, released in September, which found that 86% of Mumbai residents had antibodies to the coronavirus.

“The whole economy has opened up, from trains, buses to even theaters. Most of the restrictions have been relaxed. Even then, the cases do not increase. And of course there is an effect of the vaccinations, ”Shah said.

New Delhi’s recent serological survey – the sixth – reported more than 95% seropositivity in samples from each of its districts, either due to vaccination or past infection. The nation’s capital has consistently reported few new cases and deaths despite the lifting of all restrictions.

In eastern India, Kolkata saw a daily surge after the Hindu festival of Durga Puja.

“The cases are decreasing, the official figures show it and in the hospitals, we can again see vacant beds. There was an increase in the number of cases after Pujo, but never became a raging wave like the second wave, ”Kolkata-based Dr Arjun Dasgupta, who is the president of West Bengal Doctors, told Al Jazeera. Forum.

“The immunity obtained in exchange for millions of deaths and the first dose of vaccine together may have done the trick.”

The Indian government celebrated a milestone of administer a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses on October 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorating it with an address to the nation. This month, the government congratulated itself on having vaccinated nearly 81 percent of the eligible adult population with the first dose.

Despite the early celebrations, it is estimated that only around 40 percent of the population is fully vaccinated and millions of people skip their second dose. Government data shows more than 120 million people have not shown up for their second dose.

India has reported a total of 34.5 million cases of COVID-19, just behind the United States. Deaths increased by 236 in the past 24 hours to 466,147.

Meanwhile, India’s reliance on digital solutions for its mega vaccination plan has been criticized for its restrictive and limiting approach.

On November 2, in an effort to scale up vaccinations and vaccinate those who were due for a second dose, the Indian government launched a month-long door-to-door campaign called “Har Ghar Dastak” each door).

“Reluctance to immunize is a serious problem. You can’t do this with OTPs [one-time passwords] and applications. They [people] must be traced, from house to house. We have an army of people who have done wonders. This is how we eradicated smallpox and polio, ”said Dasgupta.