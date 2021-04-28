‘Much better than expected’: Guardian readers on Joe Biden’s first 100 days

Photograph: Drew Angerer / Getty Images

“It’s a blessing not to cringe every morning when I watch the news”

He is much better than I expected on his domestic politics. If he can convince the Senate to get rid of the filibuster, he will probably do a lot more. Its foreign policy team is hawkish, dragging its feet when it comes to Iran and truly reactionary when it comes to Latin America. But compared to Trump, even that looks good. It’s really a blessing not to cringe every morning when I’m watching the news and can’t see 45 [Donald Trump who was the 45th president of the US] is still in charge of the United States. Chip Hollister, 73, retired psychologist, Pennsylvania, Green Party

“ I’m amazed (in a good way) at how much this president has taken in such a short time ”

I’m amazed (in a good way) at how much this president has taken in such a short period of time. Managing the pandemic and the deployment of vaccines, historic fiscal stimulus aimed at lifting people out of poverty, urgent initiatives to fight climate change, major investment in infrastructure, dismantling systemic racism… Each of these elements could absorb attention and the energy of a whole four-year term. The fact that this president is tackling all of these issues and prioritizing them both, and within a few months of taking office, is astounding. I’m exhausted for President Biden and his team. And worried. But also full of hope. His optimism, persistence and unwavering spirit, even after decades of politics and persistent partisan divisions, make him the rarest type of public servant: an inspiring public servant. Tara Chhabra, 47, HR manager, New York, Democrat

“The main flaws so far have been the refusal to shut down our ‘defense’ establishment and the failure to alleviate the inhumane treatment of the refugees.”

It does so much better than I expected in domestic matters. I am impressed with the Covid, infrastructure and poverty reduction initiatives. He even dared to mention the unspeakable – first of all we need to reform our tax structure. Biden speaks firmly, but with a moderate tone and presence. Nationally, this is the best news our country has had in over 40 years. I think everything that happened between him and Bernie Sanders had an effect on current politics. Leaving Afghanistan (or mainly leaving Afghanistan) is great. However, the main flaws so far have been refusing to cut off our inflated and far too powerful “defense” (aggressive) system, and failing to alleviate the inhumane treatment of refugees. My own opinion is that the United States can work to help social democratic / populist governments survive in Central America, so that those who seek refuge can stay at home. Florence S Boos, 77, university professor, Iowa, Green Wing / Democrat / Bernie

‘Biden did nothing to support Americans who lost their jobs, homes and cars’

He’s just a puppet – he doesn’t run the country, he’s just told what to do and what to say. I’m a third generation immigrant from Italy and right now the borders are ridiculous – putting immigrants in hotels when we have so many Americans living on the streets. I’m sorry their countries are so unlivable, but their governments have allowed this to happen. The teachers’ union is preventing our children from going back to class, while unions are a thing of the past. Then there are the electric cars that the average person cannot afford because of their price. Gas prices are also offline because it has canceled new fuel production. So many Americans are out of a well-paying job now, losing their homes and cars, and Biden has done nothing to support them. Anonymous, 68, retired, Indiana, Republican

“ As a reluctant voter, I was pleasantly surprised ”

As a reluctant voter for Biden as president, I wondered why, again, I could only vote against the worst of the two bad choices, rather than a candidate who represents my values. Viewing Biden as a late retirement dinosaur, I have been pleasantly surprised on a daily basis by his hard work, his clear commitment to listening to others and acting on what he hears from them, and his willingness to challenge some of them. the many American shibboleths who have remained untouchable for too long. My main concern is whether he can go Obama’s path in seeking bipartisan support when there is none, and my main hope is that he will continue his publicly stated agenda and remove the obstruction. of the Senate to be successful. Dr Philip V Hull, 58, psychologist, California

“ He is often stuck on unnecessary compromises ”

Biden has led as well as a president can during this crisis, and his administration mostly seems capable of helping our nation find its way back to 2016. It seems obvious, however, that Biden doesn’t know just how capable he is. , and is too often stuck in unnecessary compromises with the very conservative the people so overwhelmingly voted on last year. Charlie, 17, student, Virginia, Democrat

‘We have a deeply unequal and broken society – Biden is not able to fix this’

It’s fair to say he exceeded expectations. I expected to get the vaccine this summer but got my first dose on April 12th. The American Rescue Plan has also provided tremendous help with the economic crisis brought on by the pandemic, and this is the first time since the Great Society that the federal government has substantially tackled poverty and inequality. I felt a lot worse before he was elected, but it’s still a nation with very little hope, especially for young people. Inflated tuition fees and a tough job market mean the way forward is not at all clear.

We all still struggle in a deeply unequal and broken society. Biden is unable to resolve this problem. Even if he succeeds in the face of the immediate crises we face, there is still a much deeper malaise infecting the nation. The one who destroyed the American dream for everyone but the rich. I’m glad he’s president, but America needs someone with a vision for the nation on par with Franklin D Roosevelt or Lyndon Johnson. Still, Biden’s success in his first 100 days may pave the way for someone to transform. We are all waiting for that day. Paul Arango, 21, unemployed, New York, Democrat

‘His immigration policy looks too much like Trump’

I am disappointed that Biden did not reverse Trump’s policies further, such as increasing sanctions against Iran and severing Obama’s relationship with Cuba. His immigration policy is also too similar to Trump’s; parents and relatives should be reunited with children and then supervised. Instead of lowering the corporate tax rate to 35%, he just wants to raise it to 28%. Biden’s economic policies are good, but temporary, with many to be made permanent while we still have a majority in Congress. Biden condemned Medicare for All, which is absolutely necessary. I support most of the policies advocated by Bernie Sanders and would like him to be chair, but he plays a very important role as head of the budget committee. Dr Kegel, 73, retired clinical psychologist, Illinois, generally vote Democrat, But not a big party supporter

‘Refreshing and hopeful’

I am happy to be able to breathe again. I no longer wake up scared of what has been inferred, threatened or said on Twitter. I find his encouragement for responsibility, his sympathy for those affected by disaster and his solemn commitment to climate change refreshing and encouraging. These were things generally expected of a sitting president in the past. Today they have become precious pearls of unexpected maturity. The bar was so low that anything above it seems like a party cause. I think President Biden has a lot to correct and a lot of work ahead of him, but I am encouraged to see that we will regain the trust of our global partners and deal with global issues with respect and maturity.

For me personally, my health coverage feels stabilized and the coverage offered is better thanks to Biden’s commitment to improving the existing program. The stock markets are stable and the housing market is booming. If nothing else, the past four years have taught me to be careful. Voting is crucial and it is important to empower elected officials. I will never be so lazy again. Sara Sally L, 63, artist, educator and writer, Kansas, former Republican, new Democrat