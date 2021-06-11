Mozambique: Violence continues in Cabo Delgado, as agencies respond to growing needs

The United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, reports that some 70,000 people have fled the city since March 24, bringing the total number of displacements to nearly 800,000.

Mamadi and her family fled the violence in northern Mozambique. He wants to go home and live in safety. But until then, he makes sure his family and grandmother have a home to live in. pic.twitter.com/1cFqNJ5yMC – UNHCR, the United Nations Refugee Agency (@Refugees) June 11, 2021

People flee daily to districts further south or to neighboring Tanzania. Thousands more are said to be stranded in areas around Palma, with limited humanitarian access.

Gunshots, burnt houses

“Those fleeing have told UNHCR staff that the situation in Palma remains very volatile, with regular gunfire at night and houses set on fire,” spokesman Babar Baloch mentionned during a briefing in Geneva.

UNHCR and partners recently helped people living in difficult conditions in remote areas around Palma, distributing relief items to some 10,000 displaced people.

The agency continues to advocate for internally displaced people to receive protection and assistance, and for those seeking safety in Tanzania to have access to asylum.

Pushed back into danger

Mozambican authorities report that many people attempting to cross the river, which marks the border between the two countries, have been forcibly returned. More than 9,600 have been pushed back since January, with 900 deletions occurring over a two-day period this week.

“UNHCR reiterates its call for people fleeing the conflict to have access to territory and asylum, and, in particular, for the principle of non-refoulement (no forced return) to be respected,” said Mr. Baloch. “Refugees must not be turned back into danger. ”

“A children’s crisis”

The United Nations Children’s Fund, Unicef, said the needs are enormous in Cabo Delgado, located in an area that has barely recovered from a deadly cyclone in 2019.

Following the Palma attack, some 2,000 children have no idea where their parents are, or even if they are alive, according to agency spokesperson James Elder. told reporters.

“What is happening in Cabo Delgado is a crisis for children – an emergency in addition to an emergency – a deadly cocktail of the impacts of climate change, conflict and COVID-19[female[feminine“, he said.

Trauma and terror

Women and children are in particular need of safe water and sanitation, as well as nutrition, education, physical and mental care and protection.

“Many children have suffered deep trauma. If left untreated, it could become the ingredient of a long and protracted crisis that could quickly spill over into other areas,” he said. warned.

UNICEF staff have reported hearing stories of alleged killings and mutilations, often in a manner of terror. Girls and women have suffered rape and sexual and gender-based violence. Unverified reports further indicate that boys were forcibly recruited into the fighting, while girls were abducted to serve as “wives”.

Meanwhile, more than a third of health facilities have been damaged or destroyed, while more than 220 schools and several water supply systems have been attacked. The areas where the fighting has been fiercest have no functional facilities.

“What’s so scary is that we don’t have a full picture of what is happening to children due to security and access constraints,” Elder added.

Saving lives despite lack of funding

UNICEF is working with the Mozambican government and partners to provide life-saving supplies and services to displaced children and families, and the communities that now host them.

The agency is also strengthening community psychosocial support for children and providing special therapeutic food to at least 33,500 severely malnourished young people, among other actions.

With needs so great, they exceed funds, and the agency needs some $ 90 million to support its operations.