Mozambique tuna corruption scandal puts justice on trial

The largest corruption trial in Mozambique’s history is underway in a maximum security prison, at the same time as the credibility of the country’s justice system is on trial in neighboring South Africa.

The scandal involves more than $ 2.7 billion (£ 2 billion) in undisclosed state debt – money the government has borrowed to set up a sophisticated tuna industry – to buy trawlers and fish military patrol officers, but much of it was said to have been diverted to corrupt officials.

Manuel Chang, the former finance minister who signed the loans about eight years ago, has been detained in South Africa since December 2018.

The 66-year-old politician and economist, who denies accepting $ 7 million in bribes, has been arrested at the behest of the United States, where investors have been hit by the scandal.

But he has been in limbo in South Africa for years as Mozambique filed a competing request for his extradition.

His fate appeared to be decided in August when the South African Minister of Justice ruled that Mr Chang should be sent to Mozambique to face justice.

However, the decision was greeted with howls of protest from civil society groups in Mozambique and South Africa – they wonder if Mozambique has the political will or the capacity to take legal action.

Mozambique’s Fórum de Monitoria do Orçamento (FMO), a non-governmental organization (NGO) that monitors government finances, is trying to stop the extradition – and the Johannesburg High Court is expected to rule on its request soon.

FMO lawyers argued in court that there was no guarantee that Chang could stand trial in Mozambique, as the government had, they said, given conflicting information on whether the The parliamentary immunity he previously enjoyed still protected him.

“Mr. Chang may no longer be immune from prosecution for future conduct, but Mr. Chang may still be immune from prosecution for past conduct committed during his tenure as an MP,” said attorney Max. du Plessis.

“Mozambique protects its citizens from extradition. So if Mr. Chang were to flee to Mozambique, there would be no chance that the United States would ever pursue him,” he added.

For FMO president Adriano Nuvunga, the scandal reveals “a lot about how Mozambique’s wealth is being diverted from improving people’s livelihoods to enrich … the elites”.

“Money in the suitcase”

Back in Mozambique, 19 people, including the son of former President Armando Guebuza, were put on trial – it started inside a prison on the outskirts of the capital, Maputo, in August.

“If you look at the people who are on trial right now, they are little fish … compared to what happened” “, Source: Adriano Nuvunga, Description of source: President of FMO, Image: Adriano Nuvunga

The charges include corruption, embezzlement and money laundering, which they all deny.

But despite the long list of defendants in the case, Nuvunga and others fear the politically powerful may not be held to account.

“If you look at the people who are being judged right now, they’re little fish – they get a lot of publicity, but they’re still little fish compared to what happened,” he says.

He says those on trial are only charged with receiving a total of $ 50 million, compared to an aggregate amount of $ 2.7 billion.

It reflects numerous calls for a closer examination of the actions of Mr. Guebuza, who was chairman at the time of loan guarantees, and then governor of the central bank.

The former president said during a parliamentary inquiry he believed the project was in the best interests of the nation – and when the scandal came to light, the governor of his central bank said he was not unaware of hidden debts.

Yet the revelations that have been made over the past five years have been startling.

Mr. Guebuza’s son Ndambi, who denies any wrongdoing, is accused of receiving $ 33 million in bribes.

He introduced the shipbuilder at the center of the scandal to his father and other ministers, according to allegations made in a U.S. court by Credit Suisse employee Andrew Pearce in a related case.

The shipbuilder, the Lebanese-Emirati group Privinvest, is said to have established business with the Guebuza family. Privinvest denies any wrongdoing.

Pearce, who pleaded guilty to wire fraud, said Ndambi stayed at the home of Privinvest owner Iskandar Safa in southern France for about a year, before returning home with $ 100,000 in cash in his suitcase .

“While in transit through Dubai, he was arrested by authorities for having too much money,” he told the court, adding that Privinvest helped clear the money – which the shipbuilder denies .

Privinvest said all payments made to Ndambi were investments in business and were all legal – and denies paying him $ 33 million in bribes.

“Campaign payments”

The fact that Filipe Nyusi, who became president of Mozambique in 2015, also reportedly received campaign money from Privinvest may heighten fears that the government will successfully prosecute.

The details of these allegations came to light when Mr Nyusi’s government approached the UK High Court in 2019 to recover the money from Privinvest and avoid loan repayments.

Armando Guebuza (left) and his successor, Filipe Nyusi, seen at an election rally in 2014 for Frelimo, which allegedly received money from Privinvest

In his defense, Privinvest admitted to making payments – among others, he said, $ 10 million to the ruling Mozambique party, Frelimo, and $ 1 million to Mr. Nyusi.

However, the shipbuilder said these were legal contributions to an election campaign in 2014, not bribes.

Its defense statement stated that in April 2014 a company of the Privinvest group paid $ 1 million into a bank account in the name of Sunflower International Corp FZE: “Privinvest understands that this payment was, in whole or in part, at the benefit of President Nyusi.

The shipbuilder also said the group purchased a Toyota Land Cruiser with his South Africa campaign image and badges from Mr Nyusi, and that in August 2014 Mr Nyusi asked a Privinvest official to “Other campaign contributions” during a visit to Paris.

Sunflower International appears to be a trading company registered in the Emirate of Ras al-Khaimah, a tax haven and corporate secrecy jurisdiction.

Mr. Nyusi’s office did not respond to a request for comment on the allegations.

The president has said in the past that he wants to crack down on corruption and is not aware of secret loans.

“Request in good faith”

The owner of Privinvest further testified in court that his companies paid a total of $ 7 million to Mr Chang in 2013.

Mozambique’s secret loans. in five figures [ $2.7bn borrowed – of which at least $200m allegedly siphoned off ] [ $33m kickbacks allegedly received by Ndambi Guebuza, son of an ex-president ],[ $7m in bribes allegedly paid to Manuel Chang, former finance minister ],[ $460 a year – the average taxable income of a citizen in Mozamique (GNI per capita) ],[ 19 people on trial in Mozambique over the scandal ], Source: All defendants deny any wrongdoing, Image: A dhow sailing past a road bridge in Maputo

But he said these were private companies that Privinvest and Mr Chang would have gotten into after his tenure as finance minister ended in 2014.

A lawyer representing the Mozambican government said in documents filed with the Johannesburg court that Mozambique’s justice system is independent of political control.

“Mozambique’s request is a genuine and good faith request with full intention to prosecute Mr. Chang for the criminal offenses of corruption, money laundering and other related offenses.

“The indictment that has been issued against Mr. Chang speaks for itself.”

But Mr Nuvungo is not convinced and wants South Africa to send Mr Chang to the United States for trial instead.

He believes that if Mr. Chang returns home, it will mean “the success of impunity … because the Mozambican justice system will not allow a proper process”.

