Mozambique sends medical team to identify victims of Palma attack

At least 12 victims considered to be foreigners were beheaded by fighters linked to ISIL in the attack last month.

Mozambique sends a medical team to identify the bodies of 12 people beheaded during a Attack affiliated with ISIS (ISIS) last month at the northern Palma gas exploration center, an army spokesman said.

A police official and an army spokesman said the victims appeared to be strangers, although this has not been confirmed.

Palma, adjacent to gas projects worth around $ 60 billion and a base for many foreign companies, was the target of an armed group attack that began on March 24.

A local police chief told TVM earlier this week that upon his return to the city after the assault, he helped bury 12 decapitated bodies. Although he could not identify their nationality, he said he believed they were foreigners because they were white.

In comments to state broadcaster TVM on Thursday, army spokesman Chongo Vidigal confirmed the victims were white, but said their nationality could not be confirmed due to the decomposed condition of the victims. body. The army sent a medical team to identify them, he said.

“There is an urgent need for a team to arrive to establish these little details,” he said, adding that he was uncertain of their arrival.

Reuters news agency was unable to independently verify accounts of the Palma attack. Most of the means of communication with the city were cut off after the start of the attack.

The bodies were found near the Amarula Hotel, where a large group of locals and expatriate workers took refuge for days during the attack before attempting to escape in a convoy of vehicles on March 26 that s’ is ambushed.

Seven people in the convoy were killed, including a British and a South African. Their two bodies have already been abducted from Palma.

The government said dozens of people died in the attack and aid groups estimate tens of thousands of people have been displaced. But the extent of the losses and displacements remains uncertain.

Fighters linked to ISIL have been increasingly active since 2017 in the province of Cabo Delgado, in northern Mozambique, where Palma is located.

Mozambique is about 26% Roman Catholic, 31% other Christian and 18% Muslim, according to government figures. Cabo Delgado is one of the few provinces with a Muslim majority.

Regional leaders from countries like South Africa, Zimbabwe and Botswana gathered this week in Maputo, the capital of Mozambique, to weigh a response to the violence.

Mozambique’s Foreign Minister Veronica Macamo Dlhovo said the leaders decided to send a mission to Mozambique this month to assess the threat and how they could help.

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa said leaders agreed that a regional force should be re-established immediately so that it can intervene.

Mozambique army says Palma is now safe.

Violence is an increasingly rapid threat to Mozambique after a few years of relative peace for the country. A long civil war followed the end of the struggle for independence against the colonial power of Portugal in 1975, which lasted until 1992.

A low-level conflict has again erupted, pitting the FRELIMO government against its longtime RENAMO rivals until a 2019 peace deal, although some low-level attacks continued.

Mozambique remains one of the poorest and underdeveloped countries in Africa despite the potential of its natural resources.