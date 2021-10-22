Mozambique: evolution of helpless elephants linked to ivory hunting

African elephant herd with tuskless matriarch.

A new study suggests that severe ivory poaching in parts of Mozambique has led to the evolution of helpless elephants.

The study published in the journal Science found that in Gorongosa National Park, a previously rare genetic disease had become more common as poaching of ivory used to finance a civil war pushed the species to the brink of extinction.

Before the war, about 18.5% of women were naturally defenseless.

But that figure has risen to 33% in elephants born since the early 1990s.

About 90% of Mozambique’s elephant population was slaughtered by fighters on both sides of the civil war which lasted from 1977 to 1992. Poachers sold ivory to finance the vicious conflict between government forces and the anti-communist insurgents.

As with eye color and blood type in humans, genes are responsible for elephants inheriting tusks from their parents.

Elephants without tusks were left alone by hunters, which increased the likelihood that they would breed and pass the helpless trait on to their offspring.

Researchers have long suspected that the trait, seen only in females, was linked to the sex of the elephant. After sequencing the genomes of both tusked and tusked elephants, analysis revealed that the trend was linked to a mutation on the X chromosome that was fatal to males, that did not develop properly in the womb, and dominant in females.

Study co-author Professor Robert Pringle of Princeton University pointed out that the discovery could have a number of long-term effects for the species.

He noted that because the helpless trait was fatal to male offspring, it was possible that fewer elephants were born overall. This could slow the recovery of the species, which now numbers just over 700 in the park.

“Lack of defense can be advantageous in a war,” Professor Pringle said. “But it comes at a cost.”

Another potential consequence is the modification of the wider landscape, as the study found that tusked and helpless animals eat different plants.

The story continues

But Professor Pringle pointed out that the trait was reversible over time as populations recovered from the brink of elimination.

“We therefore expect this syndrome to decrease in frequency in our study population, provided the conservation picture remains as positive as it has been recently,” he said.

“There is such a blizzard of depressing news about biodiversity and humans in the environment and I think it’s important to stress that there are positives to this picture.”