Mozambique: dozens dead after militants assault on Palma

Militants have been fighting the Mozambican army around Palma for days

Dozens of people have died in an attack on the city of Palma in northern Mozambique, according to a spokesperson for the country’s defense department.

Seven were killed trying to escape a seat on a hotel, Omar Saranga said.

Hundreds more, locals and foreigners, were reportedly rescued.

The area has been attacked by Islamist militants since Wednesday. Witnesses said they hid while waiting to be rescued by boat, on a beach strewn with headless bodies.

The maritime traffic websites showed a series of ships around Palma and the port of Pemba to the south, as people attempted to escape by all means – freighters, passenger ships, tugs and pleasure boats.

What do we know about the rescue?

A contractor told the BBC that many of those who escaped the hotel by convoy hid on the beach overnight on Friday and were evacuated by boat on Saturday morning.

He said more people had been brought to safety after him and the boats would return on Sunday to save more.

He said civilians living and working in the area appeared to coordinate the rescue efforts.

“Local suppliers and businesses, these guys were the heroes of the whole operation. By early morning they managed to coordinate and join the evacuees on the beach, put them on boats and put them to safety. . “

“Where the hell was the support from big business, from countries?” He asked.

South African Adrian Nel was killed trying to escape, his mother Meryl Knox told the BBC.

Her husband, Gregory, managed to get out of Palma – although she told AFP he had to carry the body of their dead son until he was rescued. Her other son was also able to escape.

But once they fled, Ms Knox told the BBC they had “no army to protect them … it was all about ‘running for your life’.”

“It could have been avoided,” she added. “My son could still be alive today.”

A source close to the rescue operation told AFP news agency that a boat with around 1,400 people on board arrived on Sunday afternoon in the port town of Pemba, about 250 km south of Palma.

Aid agencies said several more small boats filled with displaced people were on their way to Pemba and were expected to arrive overnight or Monday morning.

What is the current situation in Palma?

The exact number of victims in Palma, a city of about 75,000 inhabitants of the province of Cabo Delgado, is not clear. Many are still missing.

The city and the beaches are strewn with corpses “with heads and without”, according to Col Lionel Dyke, whose private security company, Dyck Advisory Group, is hired by the Mozambican police in the region.

The armed group has reportedly taken control of Palma, but these claims are difficult to verify amid a communication failure.

When the militant attack was launched on Wednesday, the offensive targeted shops, banks and a military barracks.

Hundreds of people have fled the fighting, rushing into the forests, mangroves or neighboring villages. Palma is near a large gas project managed by French energy giant Total, and more than 100 workers and civilians have taken refuge in the city’s Amarula Palma hotel.

Some attempted to escape the hotel in a convoy of vehicles on Friday, targeting a nearby beach. At least 20 people were reportedly taken to safety in helicopters, but others were reportedly ambushed outside the hotel.

There are unconfirmed reports of UK citizens being trapped in the hotel headquarters.

One company, RA International, told the BBC it had yet to locate a British national who was at the Amarula Hotel during the attack. The company says it last heard from its employee on Friday afternoon. Seven of its local employees managed to get to safety.

British Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Africa, James Duddridge, tweeted that the government is reaching out to Britons in the region to lend their support, adding: ‘UK wholeheartedly condemns appalling violence in Cabo Delgado . It must stop. We support the people. of Mozambique against terror. “

Northern Mozambique has been torn by an insurgency since 2017.

Activists linked to the Islamic State (IS) group are behind the conflict in the predominantly Muslim region of Cabo Delgado. The fighting left more than 2,500 dead and 700,000 displaced.

Reporting by Kyla Herrmannsen and Catherine Byaruhanga

