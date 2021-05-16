Mourning mounts as efforts to soften Israel-Hamas struggle fail

GAZA CITY – Diplomats and international leaders were unable to negotiate a ceasefire in the latest conflict between Israel and Hamas on Sunday, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue the fight and the Council of United Nations security failed to agree on a common response to the worsening bloodshed.

The diplomatic wrangling came after the fighting, the most intense in Gaza and Israel for seven years, entered its deadliest phase to date. At least 42 Palestinians were killed early Sunday morning in an airstrike on several apartments in Gaza City, Palestinian officials said, the deadliest episode of the conflict to date.

The number of people killed in Gaza rose to 197 in the six days of the conflict, Palestinian officials said, while the number of Israeli residents killed by Palestinian militants rose to 11, including one soldier, the Israeli government said. .