Mourners gather for vigil after fatal shooting of Pasadena boy as authorities pledge help

Residents gather in a candlelight vigil for Iran Moreno, 13, who was killed on Saturday night at his home in Pasadena. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Ten white crosses were planted in the grass at the Villa-Parke Community Center in Pasadena, representing lives lost to gun violence.

A cross on the front – leaning against a vase of blue and white flowers – was named after the latest victim, 13-year-old Iran Moreno.

Two days after a bullet passed through Iran’s bedroom window and killed him while playing video games, more than 100 people, including residents, city officials and police , gathered for a vigil.

Many held small flaming candles and listened to the musicians play, “You are going my angelor “You are leaving, my angel.” The teens who went to school with Moreno hugged each other in comfort.

“I can’t tell you how much it hurts to be here. It’s a position that no parent should ever be in, ”Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo told the assembled crowd. “We have to do things differently in Pasadena. “

The vigil followed promises by authorities to step up police patrols and try to get guns off the streets.

Over the past two years, the Pasadena Police Department has confiscated more than 700 firearms, many of them in vehicles, belts and residences as a result of search warrants, Deputy Chief Cheryl Moody said during ‘a press conference on the steps of the town hall. Of these, 250 have been seized since January 2021.

“The threat of gun violence is a real danger, and the Pasadena Police Department is working diligently to remove guns from the streets and from the hands of those who intend to harm others,” Moody said. The department will continue its commitment to bring in additional patrols and collect intelligence, “to combat this wave of shootings.”

“But we need your help,” she said. “We believe there are people in the community and elsewhere who can have information and can help stop the violence and bring those responsible to justice. We ask you to come forward.”

Police believe a stray bullet hit Iran while he was in his room around 6 p.m. Saturday. He managed to stumble out of his bedroom, clutching the wound, then collapsed, family members said.

The story continues

Iran was taken to Huntington Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

For two days, the Pasadena police have been busy finding evidence or information that could lead to the shooter.

Investigators do not believe Iran or her family were targeted.

“He was not the intended victim,” Moody said. “It was not the intended dwelling. We don’t know who they were shooting at or why.”

Residents of Pasadena’s Villa Parke neighborhood plant white crosses in the ground for 13-year-old Iran Moreno. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Monday afternoon, Maria Balvaneda, 27, cousin of Iran, stood with folded hands in front of dozens of flickering candles that formed a growing memorial to the boy. The family has lived in Pasadena for approximately 15 years.

Balvaneda lives in a rear house on the same property as Iran and her parents.

She told The Times that on the night of filming, she heard two pops that she thought were fireworks. She was about to go out with her parents for a family reunion when her mother noticed flashing lights.

She went out and saw her aunt and uncle standing near a tree. They told him that Iran had been shot and that he was going to the hospital. She tried to console them, but her uncle was particularly upset.

“My son died in my arms,” she recalls, telling her uncle. “I know he’s gone.

Iranian parents and siblings grappled with the loss on Monday, Balvaneda said. Her uncle did not want to eat and cannot get up on his own.

“All they did was cry, asking her son to bring her baby back,” she said. “It’s just very heartbreaking.”

Residents of Pasadena attend a vigil for Iran Moreno on Monday evening. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Iran, she said, “had a great future ahead of it.” He loved basketball and football and excelled in school. He had three siblings and was the youngest boy.

She lamented the violence: “There is always gunfire, always gang violence. They always hurt the most innocent people.”

Gordo, speaking outside City Hall on Monday, pledged to “do things differently”.

“We cannot continue to take the same approach to public safety in this city or the region and expect different results,” Gordo said.

The mayor said officials recently called on the police department to step up law enforcement and increase the number of officers on the streets.

“I renew my request that the Pasadena Police Department better and more fully engage individuals who engage in gang and criminal activity throughout the city,” he said. “It has to start here, now. We cannot wait for another child or another member of this community to be hurt.”

City Councilor Jessica Rivas, whose neighborhood has been hit by shootings, said “we can’t get away.”

“It’s a much bigger problem, and it’s a problem we have to solve,” Rivas said.

During the vigil, participants held signs indicating “community unity” and “protect our children”.

The Iranian family did not speak and the crowd held up candles as they observed a minute’s silence in honor of the teenager.

“We want to remember Iran not just as a statistic or a number, but for who it was,” Pasadena resident Jose Madera told the crowd. “He’s our rose. Our Pasadena rose.

Speakers at the vigil urged city leaders to ensure the Moreno family is taken care of, including helping them with funeral costs and therapy.

Mayor Gordo told the crowd that “we as a city and the resources of our city will be there for this young man and his family”.

Many speakers raised the issue of violence in the community and urged residents to come together to resolve it.

“We don’t want to see SWAT teams coming into our neighborhoods, persecuting, chasing young men, young women of color,” said Pablo Alvarado, co-executive director of the National Day Laborer Organizing Network, prompting the crowd to erupt. in applause.

Alvarado said the community wanted the police to do their job, but “we also want to see therapists, psychologists, social workers.”

Among the teens gathered that evening was 13-year-old Sherry Villegas, who was sitting next to Iran in science class. He helped her with her homework and the two played tic-tac-toe together.

Tears streamed down her face and under her white mask as she listened to the musicians play.

“It broke me a lot and it broke me,” she said. “It sucks, because I feel like I can’t really be safe anywhere. Especially in Pasadena.

Times writer Gregory Yee contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.