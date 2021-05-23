Mount Nyiragongo: volcanic eruption in DR Congo leaves people homeless

Residents of the Democratic Republic of the Congo look back at scenes of devastation after a large volcano erupted.

Mount Nyiragongo turned the skies red and spat out a river of lava when it erupted on Saturday.

Thousands of people fled Goma, a town of two million people just south of the volcano, overnight.

There are some reports of five deaths during the evacuation process, although this has not been officially confirmed.

It is not known if anyone died in the eruption itself, but houses have been lost north of the city.

As the lava moved slowly, many people had time to leave the area.

The volcano, located 10 km (six miles) from Goma, last erupted in 2002, killing 250 people and leaving 120,000 homeless.

An aerial view shows damage to houses on the outskirts of Goma

Communications Minister Patrick Muyay said the government was holding a second emergency meeting on Sunday afternoon.

He also said that earthquakes were felt in the area afterwards. “People are advised to stay alert, avoid non-essential travel and follow directions,” he tweeted.

Some residents complained about the lack of information from the authorities during the eruption.

Crowds were seen with mattresses and other belongings, fleeing even before the government’s announcement, which came hours after the eruption began.

Goma resident Richard Bahati said he was at home when he heard screams and became extremely worried when he saw the sky redden outside.

“I experienced the problem of this volcano in 2002. The volcano devastated all our homes and our property,” he said.

Residents screened the remains of flattened houses

Meanwhile, younger residents saw the volcano erupt for the first time.

Student Aline Kanyere said she studied it and it was talked about all the time, but it was shocking to see it come into action. “We are all shaking,” she said.

A local trader, Kambere Ombeni, was among those who returned to the scene on Sunday afternoon as the rubble still smoldered. “We saw the whole neighborhood of Nyiragongo territory go up in smoke. The fire has descended all the way. Even now, we can still see lava,” he said.

The story continues

Another resident, Irene Bauma, said people would need help from the government to rebuild their lives.

“There are lands, people, a population that has lost everything, maybe there are also deaths, who knows? We are asking the government to come and help the survivors of this eruption.”

People have left their homes for safety, fearing the lava will reach Goma

Tom Peyre-Costa, from the Norwegian Refugee Council in Goma, told the BBC how the scene unfolded.

“The lava was quite slow, about a kilometer per hour, but it did not stop … It started to burn the houses,” he said, adding that aid organizations were already trying to respond to the people’s needs.

Overnight, many residents crossed the neighboring Rwandan border, while others went to the heights to the west of the city.

Rwandan authorities said about 3,000 people had officially crossed from Goma. State media across the country said they would be accommodated in schools and places of worship.

The sky turned crimson as the smoke rose

Mount Nyiragongo is one of the most active volcanoes in the world, but there were concerns that its activity was not properly observed by the Goma Volcanoes Observatory, since the World Bank cut funding in the middle of allegations of corruption.

Professor Mike Burton, a volcanologist at the University of Manchester in England, told the BBC that lava from Mount Nyiragongo is particularly fluid and has the potential to move quickly.

In a May 10 report, the observatory warned that seismic activity in Nyiragongo had increased.

Last year, the director of the observatory, Katcho Karume, told BBC World Service’s Science in Action that the volcano’s lava lake was filling up quickly, increasing the chances of a rash in the next few years. But he also warned that an earthquake could trigger disaster sooner.

The volcano’s deadliest eruption occurred in 1977, when more than 600 people died.