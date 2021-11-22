Mother of summits: bittersweet diplomacy, but nothing cooked!

SINGAPORE, November 22 (IPS) – It has been said that when Greek meets Greek, then there is a standoff. The summit of the leaders of the two most powerful powers in the world, the United States and China, has finally come face to face. Albeit virtually. Yet it was undoubtedly the “mother of summits” this year. There had been two phone conversations earlier, but according to US officials the nearly four-hour summit was much more “a frank, intense and deeper interaction.” If there was one takeaway from this meeting, it was the establishment beyond a reasonable doubt of the indisputable fact that the United States and China were indeed the two most influential global state actors. Decisions made between the two, represented by their leaders, would have a profound impact on the rest of humanity in the distant future.

Given that in terms of deliverables, the consensus among all analysts was that nothing significant was expected, the event was significant in that it ended the feuds between subordinates that were pushing the world down a precipice. . It was time for the supreme political masters, Joe Biden of the United States and Xi Jinping, to take the reins of control of the most important relationship of our time. Both sides were intellectually convinced that the fiercest competition possible between the two was on the agenda. The challenge was to manage this in such a way as to avoid a conflict that would be catastrophic. It was a point on which, fortunately, there had been agreement on both sides.

There wasn’t much on anything else. Prior to the meeting, Biden had focused on drafting China’s rules of engagement “in a manner that is favorable to our interests and values ​​and those of our allies and partners.” Unsurprisingly, Xi and the Chinese did not play ball. Both sides have basically been emphatic about their positions on the issues and have shown no tendency to give an inch to the other. In the end, as expected, there were no breakthroughs. The irreconcilable positions have remained intact, with a vague call on both sides for more cooperation.

A virtual meeting is devoid of the positive influences of informal discussions, banquets, and the opportunity to develop personal camaraderie. Still, the two leaders displayed friendly behavior, and Xi called Biden an “old friend.” On Taiwan, the dialogue has been tough. Xi reminded Biden of the American position that the People’s Republic is the only legitimate government in China, reinforced by statements issued here in 1972, 1979, and 1982. Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances urging the United States to oppose to “unilateral efforts to change the status quo”. Xi made it clear that Taiwan for China was a “central issue”; it was a province of China, and any support for its independence was akin to a game with fire. “Anyone who plays with fire will be injured” was a message he emphasized strongly.

There seemed to be a glimmer of hope on one forehead, however. In the past, China has refused to be involved in nuclear weapons control agreements since its arsenal was much smaller than those of the United States and Russia. But recent significant qualitative improvements in its capabilities worry the United States. During the meeting, China showed its willingness to speak out on the subject. However, there is no possibility of agreements beyond the edge of the saucer because the Chinese will naturally ask for significant reductions in the US manpower, which will be unacceptable to Washington. However, there could be progress through diplomatic engagements on issues such as Confidence Building Measures (CBMs), with the positivity that would imply.

There is a fundamental difference in the approach to negotiations between China and the United States. The United States believes in some sort of “à la carte” method of choosing areas where it thinks there is an opportunity for collaboration while competition, and even confrontation, continues in others. The Chinese, on the other hand, dismiss this as “the icing on the cake” and see the agenda as a whole. What good is understanding on one subject, when differences on another cam lead to war? If this fundamental difference is not resolved, the negotiations are unlikely to lead to meaningful results. The talks will continue to be both sweet and bitter, as the summit deliberations were, but nothing serious will be done!

Xi has meanwhile consolidated his own power in China to such an extent that he may be called upon to secure a third term. Most importantly, he is seen as the navigator on the national rejuvenation journey leading to China becoming a fully developed modern nation by 2049, which will bring him even closer to the status of Grand Helmsman, Chairman Mao Zedong, him. -same. This was all the result of the Chinese Communist Party’s Sixth Plenum which met last week and passed a “historic resolution” that strengthened Xi’s power and position.

Incidentally, in the history of the party, this was the third historic resolution. The first was adopted in 1945 under Mao four years before the revolutionary victory, and the second by “reformist” Deng Xiaoping. While Mao is the one who gave back to the Chinese people a sense of pride allowing them to “stand up” and that Deng enriched it by his reforms, Xi, by dint of this “thought” (which supplants the “theory” in Chinese policy lexicon) gave them strength and shared prosperity. In an obscure political environment where the count matters a lot, a Xinhua statement about the meeting mentioned Xi’s name at least fourteen times, compared to seven for Mao and five for Deng. That says a lot.

As a result, it is now almost certain that Xi will be elected to an unprecedented third term as party secretary general at the 20th party convention next year. There are also rumors that he could also take on the title of “president” which will put him on the same level as Mao. The plenum also elevated Xi Jinping’s thought to the rank of 21st century Marxism, thus completing the process of “sinization” of Marxist philosophy. Xi was pragmatic in uniting Mao’s conservatism, but avoiding his repressive methods, with Deng’s reforms, correcting “capitalist excesses”, and bringing China on a socialist path that would lead to a “modern society” with “Shared prosperity”. No wonder many Chinese observers are beginning to see him as a “philosopher king” in the mold of Plato in the West and Confucius in the East, a perfect mix for the cauldron of power and authority. An interesting footnote is that the Chinese Communist Party officially announced its third “historic resolution,” cementing Xi’s powers hours after the summit, although it was leaked earlier, indicating a thoughtful package. calibrated actions.

Nowhere to the same degree, Joe Biden also appears to have achieved minimal success despite strong headwinds. He was successful in creating a sense of cohesion among America’s allies, although his journey had known many pitfalls and pitfalls. Importantly, he succeeded in securing the passage of massive legislation in terms of the US $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure overhaul, to ‘build back better’ bill, a pledge of campaign. For him, this is no small feat, proving that perseverance pays off. But for him and his Democratic Party, the future is not as rosy as that which seems to be for his Chinese counterpart. A Republican victory in the presidential race is a distinct possibility. This could lead to turmoil and backlash in US domestic politics, requiring the identification of a common enemy to rally the nation. China is the obvious candidate. If, therefore, the “ultimate red line” for China, as on the Taiwan issue is crossed, disaster could ensue.

The Chinese surely made these calculations. Until then, China and Xi, while seeking to avoid an immediate conflict, will prepare, in the words of the Global Times considered to be a state media, “to face the greatest storms in the world, the most powerful. and a global siege of the United States and its allies ”. Halfway through this decade, it will be risky to bet too much in favor of peace!

Dr Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury is an honorary member of the Institute of South Asia Studies, NUS. He is a former Foreign Adviser (Minister of Foreign Affairs) of Bangladesh and President and Distinguished Fellow of the Cosmos Foundation. The opinions expressed in the article are his own. He can be reached at: isasiac @ nus.edu.sg

This story was originally posted by Dhaka Courier.

