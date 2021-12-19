Most vaccines around the world are unlikely to prevent infection with Omicron

A growing body of preliminary research suggests that the Covid vaccines used in most countries around the world offer almost no defense against infection with the highly contagious variant of Omicron.

All vaccines still seem to provide a high degree of protection against serious illnesses from Omicron, which is the most crucial goal. But only Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, when boosted by a booster, seem to be successful in stopping infections, and these vaccines are not available in most countries.

The other shots – including those from AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and vaccines made in China and Russia – do little or nothing to stop the spread of Omicron, according to early research. And because most countries have built their immunization programs around these vaccines, the gap could have a profound impact on the course of the pandemic.

A global wave of infections in a world where billions of people still go unvaccinated not only threaten the health of vulnerable people, but also increase the possibilities of even more variants emerging. The disparity in the ability of countries to overcome the pandemic will almost certainly worsen. And news about the vaccine’s limited efficacy against Omicron infection could reduce demand for vaccination in developing countries, where many people are. already hesitant or concerned about other health issues.