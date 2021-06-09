Most vaccinated residents of California can go without a mask starting June 15.

Vaccinated Californians will be able to go mask-less to indoor stores, bars, restaurants, movie theaters and many other places as part of the state’s grand reopening next Tuesday, officials said.

The new rules align with federal guidelines, which means face coverings will still be required on public transportation and in taxis, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters. Masks will also be required inside K-12 schools, daycares and other places where there may be large numbers of children who have not been vaccinated, according to plans announced Wednesday.

Unvaccinated people will remain subject to rules for wearing masks indoors, although the state, like throughout the pandemic, is maintaining a light touch with the app and not requiring commercial operators to do so. they check to see if clients are vaccinated.

The change in masks for those vaccinated will coincide with the much-anticipated lifting of remaining trade capacity restrictions in California, where life has been at least partially on hold for about 15 months.