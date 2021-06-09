Most vaccinated residents of California can go without a mask starting June 15.
Vaccinated Californians will be able to go mask-less to indoor stores, bars, restaurants, movie theaters and many other places as part of the state’s grand reopening next Tuesday, officials said.
The new rules align with federal guidelines, which means face coverings will still be required on public transportation and in taxis, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters. Masks will also be required inside K-12 schools, daycares and other places where there may be large numbers of children who have not been vaccinated, according to plans announced Wednesday.
Unvaccinated people will remain subject to rules for wearing masks indoors, although the state, like throughout the pandemic, is maintaining a light touch with the app and not requiring commercial operators to do so. they check to see if clients are vaccinated.
The change in masks for those vaccinated will coincide with the much-anticipated lifting of remaining trade capacity restrictions in California, where life has been at least partially on hold for about 15 months.
In March 2020, the state embarked on what was then a massive and unprecedented experiment to control the spread of the newly emerged virus. The 40 million Californians were ordered to stay home as much as possible.
Since then, Californians have resisted some of the country’s most terrifying outbreaks of Covid – including a winter in which hospitals in large areas of the state were overwhelmed – and suffered a roller coaster of closures and reopens. as virus cases soared and receded.
The impact of closures on businesses has helped fuel a effort to remember Governor Gavin Newsom. In November he apologized for visiting a restaurant with guests from outside his home in violation of health restrictions he had urged others to follow.
Now, residents are navigating a return to life unfettered by complex rules, amid lingering fears that the state’s progress against the virus could be reversed again.
As of Wednesday, about 54% of Californians were fully vaccinated and 12% had received a dose, according to state figures. California Secretary of Health and Human Services Dr Mark Ghaly said that while state officials strove to vaccinate as many Californians as possible, they were confident reopening on Tuesday would be safe.
“We are following well,” he said.
Source link