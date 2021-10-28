Most at-risk countries show the way for climate action

In a new analysis, released ahead of the COP26 climate negotiations, the agency said that 93% of Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS) have submitted improved national climate plans (NDC), or consider doing so.

On the other hand, UNDP said, some countries in the G20 bloc of major industrialized countries have “dragged their feet to adhere to the fundamental principles of Paris Agreement to “enhance” their climate ambition. ”

The G20, meeting in Rome this weekend, is responsible for more than three quarters of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Missed deadlines

Three G20 members have submitted new pledges in recent days, missing an October 12 deadline for inclusion in the analysis of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

In addition, of the 18 NDCs that have now been submitted, many are based on long-term goals and lack the significant short-term ambition needed, UNDP said.

If we consider only the intentions to reduce emissions, 86% of LDCs and SIDS intend to increase their mitigation ambition, up from 40% in 2019. The agency also notes that ultimately , this group of 78 countries is responsible for only 7% of global emissions.

For UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner, “these figures show that many developing countries around the world are leading the way for decisive climate action.”

“COP26 must be the time when all nations take up the challenge of climate change, especially large emitters. As the window to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius narrows, it is our only way to secure the future of people and the planet, ”he said.

Encouraging news

The report also highlights some encouraging news.

For example, the Paris Agreement’s ratchet mechanism works, with most countries meeting the key requirement to review and submit increasingly ambitious NDCs every five years.

A total of 178 countries representing 79.3% of global emissions plan to submit enhanced CDNs. In 2019, only 75 countries did so. Of this group, 160 countries have strengthened their targets.

UNDP also notes an increase since 2019 in the number of countries preparing and submitting long-term strategies to achieve net zero emissions by mid-century.

Saudi Arabia, for example, announced a net zero target for 2060 earlier this week. On Thursday, Australia and China confirmed net zero targets for 2050 and before 2060, respectively.

For the President of the General Assembly of the United Nations, Abdulla Shahid, this news offers “a slightly more optimistic vision”.

“While the report recognizes gaps, especially in funding, and commitments from richer countries, there is nevertheless room for cautious optimism,” he said.