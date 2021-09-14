Most agricultural finance distorts prices and harms the environment: UN report

This is the main finding of a new UN report calling for reallocating these incentives to further achieve the goals. 2030 Sustainable Development Goals and realize the United Nations Decade for Ecosystem Restoration.

The report, A multibillion dollar opportunity: Reusing agricultural support to transform food systems, was launched on Tuesday by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP).

Change investment

Global support to producers in the form of subsidies and other incentives accounts for 15 percent of the total value of agricultural production. By 2030, that number is expected to more than triple to $ 1,759 billion. The OECD defines agricultural support as the annual monetary value of gross transfers to agriculture, from consumers and taxpayers, resulting from government policies.

Current support consists mainly of price incentives, such as import tariffs and export subsidies, as well as tax subsidies linked to the production of a specific product or input.

The report says these are inefficient, distort food prices, harm people’s health, degrade the environment and are often inequitable, putting large agribusinesses ahead of small farmers, many of whom are women.

Last year, up to 811 million people worldwide faced chronic hunger and nearly one in three people in the world (2.37 billion) did not have access to food all year round. adequate. In 2019, around three billion people, in all regions of the world, could not afford a healthy diet.

Change, don’t eliminate

The reports note that while most agricultural aid today has negative effects, around $ 110 billion supports infrastructure, research and development, and benefits the food and agriculture sector in general.

He argues that changing support for agricultural producers, rather than eliminating it, will help end poverty, eradicate hunger, ensure food security, improve nutrition, promote sustainable agriculture, foster sustainable consumption and production, alleviating the climate crisis, restoring nature, limiting pollution and reducing inequalities.

Awakening

FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu said the report “is a wake-up call for governments around the world to rethink agricultural support programs to fit the goal of transform our agrifood systems and contribute to the best four: Better nutrition, better production, a better environment and a better life.

Agriculture is one of the main contributors to climate change. At the same time, farmers are particularly vulnerable to the impacts of the climate crisis, such as extreme heat, sea level rise, drought, floods and locust attacks.

According to the report, “continuing with the usual support will worsen the triple planetary crisis and ultimately harm human well-being.”

Growing crops like rice, as shown here in the Philippines, requires a large amount of fresh water and has an environmental impact, by © FAO / Lena Gubler

Achieve the objectives of the Paris Agreement requires shifting support, especially in high-income countries, for a disproportionate meat and dairy industry, which accounts for 14.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions. In low-income countries, governments should consider reallocating their support to toxic pesticides and fertilizers or to growing monocultures.

For the Executive Director of UNEP, Inger Andersen, “Governments now have the opportunity to transform agriculture into a major engine of human well-being and a solution to the looming threats of climate change, loss of nature and pollution”.

From India to UK

The report shares several case studies, such as the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, which has adopted a zero-budget natural agriculture policy; or the Single Payment Scheme, in the United Kingdom, which eliminated the subsidies in agreement with the National Farmers Union (NFU).

In the European Union, crop diversification has been encouraged by the reform of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), and in Senegal, a program called PRACAS encourages farmers to grow more diverse crops.

UNDP The administrator, Achim Steiner, believes that the reorientation of agricultural support “can improve both productivity and environmental outcomes”. For him, this change “will also improve the livelihoods of the 500 million small farmers in the world, many of them women, by ensuring a more level playing field”.

Report launched ahead of 2021 UN Food Systems Summit Secretary General António Guterres, which will take place on September 23 in New York.

The Summit will launch bold new actions to make progress on the 17 SDGs, each of which rests to some extent on healthier, more sustainable and more equitable food systems.