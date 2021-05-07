World
Mosques full despite third wave of Covid in Pakistan – Times of India
RAWALPINDI: Schools and restaurants have closed, stores lower their shutters early every night, and the military has been mobilized to fight the spread of the coronavirus – but night after night, worshipers are flocking to mosques across Pakistan for prayers.
Worried about the deadly outbreak of the virus across neighboring India, officials have gradually tightened restrictions and banned travel during the upcoming Eid holiday, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
But they turned a blind eye to religious gatherings, fearing that a crackdown could spark a widespread confrontation in the deeply conservative Islamic republic.
“The reactions of religious groups are causing so much concern,” said Saeedullah Shah, a doctor with the Islamic Medical Association of Pakistan. Covid-19 intervention force.
“It is a very weak government,” he told AFP. “Everything is half-hearted.”
Pakistan has recorded more than 840,000 cases and 18,500 deaths, but with limited testing and a dilapidated health sector, many fear the true extent of the disease is much worse.
Covid services in several cities have been full or close to capacity for weeks as a more contagious variant of the virus has pushed cases to record numbers.
But even as the government advocates for the public to follow “standard operating procedures,” as the virus guidelines are known to everyone nationwide, mosques are almost another country.
Maulana Muhammad Iqbal Rizvi – who oversees the historic Markazi Jamia Mosque in the garrison town of Rawalpindi – said worshipers had little to fear and dismissed comparisons with India.
“Our prayers are different,” he said, and insisted the restrictions were being enforced – at least under his watch.
“They are not believers and we are Muslims. Repenting to Allah is our faith; they do not repent, that is the reason,” he said.
This sentiment permeates all levels of society, with the Prime Minister Imran Khan saying on Thursday: “In India people are dying on the streets … Allah has been kind to us compared to the rest of the world.”
Still, he called for caution, adding: “The next two weeks are very important for us, we have to bring down the corona cases.”
Earlier this week, Shia Muslims gathered across the country to mark the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Ali, one of the Prophet Muhammad’s companions.
At a rally in the capital, initial caution gave way to emotion as masks were removed and black-clad attendees sang songs and slapped their chests in crowded crowds.
Thousands of people also gathered in the eastern city of Lahore, with the most obviously pious flogging and whipping their backs raw.
“We are ready to sacrifice our lives, our children and our families,” said Haji Shahzad Jaffry.
“The disease has been around for a year, but those who opposed our coming together and our mourning have been doing so for 1,400 years.”
Health experts in India say religious gatherings have been a major contributor to what has become one of the world’s worst epidemics.
But this has not resulted in any changes in policy or behavior in Pakistan.
Ashfaq Ahmed, who recently returned from Britain to Pakistan, said he was shocked to see crowds rushing to mosques and not caring about basic precautions such as social distancing.
“It seems people here are in total denial,” Ahmed said.
Despite the evidence, Pakistani officials insist the guidelines are being followed.
“If there is one place where Covid-19 guidelines are followed, it is in mosques,” said Imran Siddiqui, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs.
“I can take you to a market and then to a nearby mosque and you can see for yourself that people in mosques are more adept at respecting security measures.”
Yet, according to a survey published by Gallup In Pakistan this week, 64% of people think the coronavirus is not as dangerous as it is claimed.
Despite the warnings – and the growing death toll – worshipers continue to flock to prayer.
“God is kind to us,” Sohail Arshad said at the Markazi Jamia Mosque in Rawalpindi.
“If he sent sickness, he will heal us.”
