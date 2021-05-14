Mosques disappear as China strives to ‘build beautiful Xinjiang’ – Times of India

Visitors pose for photos outside the Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar, western China, in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

QIRA: The Jiaman Mosque in the city of Qira, in the far west of China Xinjiang , is hidden behind high walls and Communist Party propaganda signs, leaving passers-by with no indication that it houses a religious site.

At the end of April, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, two ethnic Uyghur women sat behind a tiny mesh gate, under a surveillance camera, inside the compound of what had long been the largest place of worship. cult of the city.

Reuters could not establish whether the place is currently functioning as a mosque.

A few minutes after the journalists arrived, four men in civilian clothes showed up and took up positions around the site, locking the doors of neighboring residential buildings.

The men told reporters it was illegal to take pictures and leave.

“There is no mosque here … there has never been a mosque on this site,” one of the men said in response to a question from Reuters if there was a mosque there. inside. He refused to identify himself.

The minarets at the four corners of the building, visible on the satellite images available to the public in 2019, have disappeared. A large blue metal box stood where the central dome of the mosque once stood. It was not clear if this was a place of worship at the time the satellite images were taken.

In recent months, China has stepped up a state media campaign and government-organized tours to counter criticism from scholars, rights groups and former Xinjiang residents who say thousands of people mosques have been the target of a crackdown on the region’s predominantly Muslim Uyghur population.

Officials from Xinjiang and Beijing told reporters in Beijing that no religious sites had been forcibly destroyed or restricted and urged them to surrender and report.

“Instead, we have taken a series of measures to protect them,” Elijan Anayat, a spokesman for the Xinjiang government, said of the mosques late last year.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Wednesday that some mosques had been demolished, while others had been renovated and enlarged as part of rural revitalization, but Muslims could practice their religion openly. at home and in mosques.

Asked about the restrictions imposed by the authorities on journalists visiting the region, Hua said journalists should do more to “gain the trust of the Chinese people” and report objectively.

Reuters visited more than two dozen mosques in seven counties in southwest and central Xinjiang during a 12-day visit during Ramadan, which ended Thursday.

There is a contrast between Beijing’s campaign to protect mosques and religious freedom and the reality on the ground. Most of the mosques visited by Reuters had been partially or completely demolished.

‘Life is Beautiful’

China has repeatedly said that Xinjiang faces a serious threat from separatists and religious extremists who plan attacks and stoke tensions between Uyghurs who call the region home and the Han ethnicity, China’s largest ethical group.

A massive crackdown that includes a campaign of restrictions on religious practice and what rights groups describe as the forced political indoctrination of more than a million Uyghurs and other Muslims began in earnest in 2017.

China initially denied detaining people in detention camps, but has since said they were vocational training centers and people were “graduates.”

The government says there are more than 20,000 mosques in Xinjiang, but no detailed data on their status is available.

Some operating mosques have signs saying worshipers must register while citizens from outside the region, foreigners, and anyone under the age of 18 are prohibited from entering.

Functional mosques have surveillance cameras and include Chinese flags and propaganda posters declaring their loyalty to the ruling Communist Party.

Visiting journalists were almost always followed by plainclothes personnel and warned not to take pictures.

A Han woman, who said she moved to the city of Hotan six years ago from central China, said Muslims who wanted to pray could do so at home.

“There are no more Muslims like that here,” said the woman, referring to those who were praying at the mosque. She added, “Life in Xinjiang is beautiful.”

‘Ethnic unity’

Some state-sanctioned mosques are presented to visiting journalists and diplomats, such as the Jiaman Mosque in Hotan.

“Everything is paid for by the party,” a Hotan official told the mosque during a visit organized for Reuters by the city’s propaganda department.

The official, nicknamed “Ade” but declined to give his full name, said the men were free to pray at the mosque five times a day, according to Islamic custom.

While the journalists were there, several dozen men, mostly elderly, came to pray at nightfall. Then they broke their fast with food provided by the local government.

The over 170-year-old mosque is one of four mosques in the region set aside as cultural relics, with funds for renovation from the central government, the Xinjiang government said.

As the head of the mosque or the imam took off his shoes, Ade demonstrated a government-donated machine that wraps plastic shoes.

“Now you don’t even have to take your shoes off at the mosque, it’s very convenient,” he said.

Ruined minarets

In Changji, about 40 km west of the regional capital, Urumqi , green and red minarets of the city’s Xinqu Mosque stood smashed under a Chinese flag flying above the courtyard of the abandoned building.

Reuters analyzed satellite images of 10 mosques in Changji city and visited six.

A total of 31 minarets and 12 green or golden domes had been removed within two months of April 2018, according to dated images.

In several mosques, Islamic architecture has been replaced by a Chinese-style roof. These include Changji’s Tianchi Road Mosque, whose gold dome and minarets were removed in 2018, according to publicly available satellite images.

The Xinjiang government did not respond to a request for comment on the state of mosques in the region.

Researchers at Australian Institute for Strategic Policy estimated in 2020, after a survey of 900 sites in Xinjiang, that 16,000 mosques had been partially or completely destroyed in the previous three years.

Signs outside the Xinqu Mosque, with the minarets in ruins, indicated that a housing estate would soon be built on the site.

“For ethical unity, build a beautiful Xinjiang,” said a sign.