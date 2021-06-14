Moscow’s most indiscreet man: Biden must toughen his tone with Putin and inflict a higher cost on Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden will meet this week in Switzerland.

We must push back Vladimir Putin. President Joe Biden needs to take a much harsher line when he meet the Russian leader this week in Swiss.

For too long, the presidents of both parties have been far too lenient with Moscow’s most intrusive man. If the United States does not do more to deter its attacks on our institutions and our ideals, our democracy could be irreparably damaged in the years to come.

The White House line is that we are looking for a “stable and predictable”Relationship with the Russian Federation. There is only one problem with this approach. The Kremlin has precisely the opposite goals. Its manipulation of foreign elections and other attacks on the West are expressly designed to be unpredictable, with the aim of increasing international instability.

I remember sitting in the Situation Room under President Barack Obama, listening to all the arguments about why we had to take it easy with Putin: It was all for the show and he just needed an outing . Russia was a middle power that did not deserve our attention. Fighting back would only make the situation worse.

I thought they were wrong. As things get worse over the years, I am even more convinced that we need to do something different.

Exposing Putin’s corruption

Our new strategy for Russia should involve two things. First, Biden needs to inflict a higher cost. According to recent reports, Moscow continued to hack in American government systems. Putin openly supported Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko after forcing a Ryanair plane with an opposition journalist on board to land in Minsk. We also saw ongoing disinformation campaigns flee Russia from vaccines and other burning political issues.

It is time to do more than throw in some spies or impose sanctions on a few oligarchs. Biden is expected to start by denying the state-run airline access to the United States. It is a strong national symbol and it currently flies directly to four US cities year round. We should ban the export of critical technologies and goods to the country, as well as sanction the Russian company working on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Western Europe.

The story continues

We must then go further.

Putin is already in a politically precarious situation. Exposing corruption in the Kremlin will hit it where it really hurts. The release of a few of these intelligence files can draw a blow in its bow, with a caveat, there’s more where it’s coming from if he doesn’t change course. There would also be considerable concern about increasing our spending on Russian-language public diplomacy programs. They were extraordinarily effective during the Cold War and could be even more effective today. By showing that we can reach its people directly and quickly, the United States would greatly strengthen our influence over the former KGB officer.

Russian President Vladimir Putin finds himself in a politically perilous situation in his own country.

The second action plan must lay out a clear set of consequences if Russia continues to interfere on such a scale. In addition to making more information public and increasing spending on our Russian-language influence operations, we could also expand NATO membership to more Eastern European countries. Another option would be to move more US troops to countries like Georgia and Ukraine. The United States may also expand its offensive cyber activities, disrupting not only Russian hackers but other government operations as well.

Containing Russia

Biden has to look Putin in the eye, lift his finger and tell him it’s time to take him down. The days of withholding answers are over. The United States and many of its allies have had enough. Either Putin takes shape or we’ll give him some of his own medicine.

I am not speaking by aspiration or theoretically. Sitting on the National Security Council after Russia invaded Ukraine, I remember how we engaged in some of these aggressive responses and saw Moscow is backing down for a while. Putin does not respond to diplomatic notes or small token sanctions. He understands when his political position is threatened. We have to take off the gloves and give some powerful blows.

My concern is that Biden remains too focused on domestic issues and much prefers to find a way to simply contain some of Russia’s excessive exploits. His advisers may consider that making a few strong statements while standing next to Putin is enough to say it was better than the Trump summit. That would be a terrible mistake and one that the Kremlin would interpret as an authorization to proceed along much the same problematic path.

The key to watch out for in their meeting is the level of specificity.

The US president must do more than raise the specter of consequences. It must respond to the what, when, why and how of our response. If Putin leaves Switzerland with deadlines and the feeling that Biden is very serious, it could start to change his calculation.

If Putin feared for the first time that his political fortunes were in danger, then the danger to American democracy would diminish considerably.

Brett Bruen was director of global engagement at the Obama White House. He is now president of Global Situation Room, a public relations firm, and an assistant professor of crisis communication at Georgetown University.

You can read various opinions from our Council of contributors and other writers on the Notice in the spotlight, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily opinion bulletin. To respond to a column, send a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden must toughen his tone with Russia, stand up to Putin