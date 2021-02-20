World
Moscow court rejects appeal by opposition leader Navalny – Times of India
MOSCOW: ONE Moscow The court dismissed Russian opposition leader Alexei on Saturday Navalnyappeal of his prison sentence.
Moscow City Court decision came even as the country faced an order from a European human rights court to free the Kremlin’s most prominent enemy.
Navalny, 44, an anti-corruption crusader and president Vladimir Poutinemost vocal critic, was arrested on January 17 upon his return from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from poisoning by a nerve agent which he attributes to the Kremlin. Russian authorities dismissed the accusation.
Earlier this month, he was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison for violating his probation terms while convalescing in Germany. The sentence stems from a 2014 embezzlement conviction that Navalny dismissed as fabricated and European court of human rights deemed illegal.
Navalny asked the Moscow City Court to overturn the conviction and release him.
