morrison: Australian PM may not attend climate summit: report – Times of India
SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, under pressure to adopt a zero carbon goal by 2050, said in an interview published Monday that he may not join this year’s historic UN climate summit in Glasgow.
The world’s largest exporter of coal and still dependent on fossil fuels for most of its electricity, Australia has not made a firm commitment to its own greenhouse gas reductions. Morrison is committed to extracting and exporting fossil fuels as long as there are buyers.
Asked about his participation in the global climate crisis conference in November, Morrison told the West Australian newspaper: “We haven’t made any final decisions.”
“I mean it’s another overseas trip and I’ve done several this year and spent a lot of time in quarantine,” he reportedly said.
“I have to focus on things here and with Covid. Australia will open at this time. There will be a lot of issues to deal with and I have to deal with these competing demands. ”
The 12-day meeting in Scotland, the largest climate conference since the historic Paris talks in 2015, is seen as a crucial step in setting global emissions targets to slow global warming.
Morrison’s government has suggested it will achieve net zero carbon emissions “as soon as possible”, and preferably by 2050, but has made no such commitment.
The Australian prime minister told the newspaper he is trying to bring the government and the country together on future commitments to provide certainty for the next 20-30 years.
He negotiated bitterly to establish a net zero goal in the Conservative coalition government, an alliance of his own Liberal Party and the Nationals, who have much of their support base in rural and mining communities.
Climatologists warn that extreme weather conditions and severe fires will become more frequent due to man-made global warming.
Environmentalists argue that inaction on climate change could cost Australia’s economy billions of dollars as the country suffers from more intense bushfires, storms and flooding.
When asked if he would commit to a specific climate goal in a separate interview with the Australian newspaper, the Prime Minister replied: “I can assure you that we will have a plan.”
Morrison told the newspaper that Australia’s position as a major energy exporter in the Asia-Pacific region would change and it was important to transition to a low-emission economy.
The PM added, however, that the change had to be managed so that “things keep working, things stay open, things keep coming out of the ground for a while, you have to keep making things, you have to keep making things. eat things and the world needs food ”.
