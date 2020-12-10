Morocco, last country to normalize relations with Israel under US-negotiated deal

Donald Trump announced the deal

Morocco has become the last Arab League country to agree to normalize its relations with Israel under a deal negotiated with the help of the United States.

As part of the deal, the United States agreed to recognize Morocco’s claim to the disputed region of Western Sahara.

It is the subject of a dispute between Morocco and the Polisario Front supported by Algeria, which seeks to establish an independent state.

Morocco is the fourth state to conclude such an agreement with Israel since August.

Agreements were also recently concluded with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.

Morocco is the sixth member of the Arab League to officially recognize the country.

What is the problem?

US President Donald Trump announced the deal on Twitter on Thursday.

“Another HISTORIC breakthrough today! Our two BIG friends Israel and the Kingdom of Morocco have agreed to full diplomatic relations – a massive breakthrough for peace in the Middle East!” he wrote.

The White House said that Mr. Trump and Morocco’s King Mohammed VI had agreed that Morocco “would resume diplomatic relations between Morocco and Israel and expand economic and cultural cooperation to advance regional stability.”

The agreement includes the reopening of liaison offices in Tel Aviv and Rabat and the possible opening of embassies. US officials said Morocco would grant overflights and direct flights to and from Israel to all Israelis.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the “historic” deal.

In a televised speech, he thanked the King of Morocco and said that the peoples of Israel and Morocco have had a “warm relationship in the modern period”.

What about Western Sahara?

The White House said the United States would recognize Morocco’s claim to Western Sahara as part of the deal.

In a telephone call with the Moroccan king, Mr. Trump “reaffirmed his support for Morocco’s serious, credible and realistic autonomy proposal as the sole basis for a just and lasting solution to the dispute over the territory of Western Sahara and as such, the president recognized the Moroccan sovereignty over the entire territory of Western Sahara ”, declared the White House.

The story continues

A former Spanish colony, it was annexed by Morocco in 1975. Since then, it has been the subject of a long-standing territorial conflict between Morocco and its indigenous Saharawi people, led by the separatist Polisario Front.

Morocco claims to have always been part of its territory, while the African Union recognizes it as an independent state.

A 16-year insurgency ended with a UN brokered truce in 1991 and the promise of an independence referendum, which has yet to take place.

Map of Western Sahara

Responding to the latest announcement, Sidi Omar, the Polisario Front representative to the UN, said that “Western Sahara’s legal status is determined by international law and UN resolutions”.

“This decision shows that the Moroccan regime is ready to sell its soul to maintain its illegal occupation of parts of Western Sahara,” he wrote on Twitter.

Last month, the Polisario Front said the three-decade-old ceasefire was ended by a Moroccan military operation in a buffer zone.

Lotfi Bouchaara, the Moroccan ambassador to Moscow, told the BBC’s Focus on Africa program that Morocco had not violated the ceasefire but that its soldiers were responding to a provocation by Polisario fighters who had blocked a key route to Mauritania.

Morocco reacted with “restraint”, he said.

A White House proclamation on Thursday said the United States believed an independent Sahrawi state is “not a realistic option for resolving the conflict and that genuine autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty is the only possible solution.”

Morocco’s royal court said Washington would open a consulate in Western Sahara as part of its deal with Israel, according to Reuters news agency.