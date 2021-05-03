World
Morocco detects first two cases of Indian coronavirus variant – Times of India
RABAT: Morocco detected its first two cases of Indian variant of coronavirus whose contacts have been isolated to avoid contagion, The ministry of health said Monday.
Morocco has banned flights with most countries and maintained a nighttime curfew to counter the spread of new variants.
The North African kingdom has confirmed 511,912 cases of Covid-19 and recorded nearly 9,032 deaths.
It has rolled out vaccinations faster than its neighbors, vaccinating 5.1 million people to date. The variant, B.1.617, has reached at least 17 countries, from Britain and Iran to Switzerland, sparking global concern and prompting many to close their borders to people coming from India.
