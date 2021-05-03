World

Morocco detects first two cases of Indian coronavirus variant – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 4 hours ago
0 3 Less than a minute

RABAT: Morocco detected its first two cases of Indian variant of coronavirus whose contacts have been isolated to avoid contagion, The ministry of health said Monday.
Morocco has banned flights with most countries and maintained a nighttime curfew to counter the spread of new variants.
The North African kingdom has confirmed 511,912 cases of Covid-19 and recorded nearly 9,032 deaths.
It has rolled out vaccinations faster than its neighbors, vaccinating 5.1 million people to date. The variant, B.1.617, has reached at least 17 countries, from Britain and Iran to Switzerland, sparking global concern and prompting many to close their borders to people coming from India.

Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 4 hours ago
0 3 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Day 1 of the end of the American war in Afghanistan

2 hours ago

UK, US urge G7 to ally against threats from Russia and China

2 hours ago

Colombian currency plunges into finance minister’s resignation report

4 hours ago

Global e-commerce climbs to $ 26.7 trillion, fueled by COVID-19

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button