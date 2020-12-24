MORNING OFFER – All I want for Christmas is a Brexit deal

National review

In November, Russia won a share of someone else’s country. He did not do so through unidentified troops crossing a border, or through hybrid warfare. Instead, he negotiated his capture in full view and without a single question from the United States or the rest of the world. The fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh preceded annexation. The mountainous region is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but since a ceasefire between the two nations in 1994, it has been controlled by ethnic Armenians. The conflict erupted again in September. Two months later came a peace deal, with Russia the winner: he negotiated a ceasefire that put the Kremlin’s peacekeeping boots on the ground. America watched without doing anything. As the traditional protector of Armenia, Russia held the only lever to convince Armenia to sign this ceasefire. By signing, Yerevan renounced its claims to the territories it had occupied in Azerbaijan since 1994 and won nothing – except a ceasefire rather than a forced surrender. In return for providing its ally with slightly less humiliation, Moscow gained a present and a presence. In fact – unless America is ready to fully engage in the peace process – Nagorno-Karabakh now belongs to Russia indefinitely. The Kremlin ostensibly controls the territory for five years, with automatic renewal for five more if none of the three parties to the ceasefire object six months before the end of the mandate. Russia certainly won’t. It is now the guardian of a central region for the energy diversification of Europe (reducing the role of Russian imports). While the region is strategically important to NATO, that makes it strategically important to the Kremlin. Armenia, out of mistrust of Azerbaijan, will want the peacekeepers to stay. The short but brutal conflict has conclusively proven that Armenia cannot win militarily and, therefore, ethnic Armenians must accept either the governance of Azerbaijan or the protectorate of Russia. Weak and broken, Yerevan finds it less humiliating to accept Russian tutelage in Nagorno-Karabakh, if only to deny a sworn enemy complete victory. But it is a longer term disaster for Armenians. This means that they are effectively trapped in a Russian embrace. They cannot turn west and cannot turn east – either diplomatically or to invest – because the Russians are now in the driver’s seat. Although traditionally regarded by Moscow as “the other side”, Azerbaijan – due to lukewarm support from the US and the EU in recent years, has steadily deepened diplomatic and economic relations with Russia, partly out of necessity and a lack of serious alternatives. Yet now, with Russian military boots on Azerbaijani territory for the first time since the fall of the Soviet Union, Moscow’s influence has also become an economic lever: by militarily securing a transport corridor through Armenia – closed before the ceasefire – to the Azerbaijani enclave of Nakhichevan, Russia now controls Azerbaijan’s much sought-after direct land route between the Caspian Sea and the Mediterranean and Europe. The West could certainly have seen this coming. This is how it always begins: a footprint quickly turns into a footprint. Crimea, Eastern Ukraine, South Ossetia, Abkhazia – the list of examples is long. Russian presence becomes Russian control: the sole logic of Putin’s neo-Tsarist ambitions Indeed, now, just a few weeks after the deployment of troops, the Kremlin is maneuvering: the lines on the maps have started to bend and flex . On the Russian Defense Ministry’s website, a page shows a map outlining the area where Russian peacekeepers, under the terms of the agreement, are to be stationed and will have jurisdiction to operate. By December 13, miraculously, the lands they controlled had expanded. This was changed to the original the next day after Azerbaijani diplomatic pressure. But this activity shows that Kremlin cartographers are getting creative – and very early in this intervention. Rumors are now pouring in about Russian “passporting” to Nagorno-Karabakh. The fabrication of new demographic realities on the ground by granting citizenship was used to maintain influence in the internal affairs of other post-Soviet countries. Once the Russians occupy the area, the Russian state is obliged to intervene, it is a classic in the Kremlin repertoire. It preceded the invasion of Crimea. This happened in two regions of Georgia, South Ossetia and Abkhazia, again before the wars broke out, with Russia becoming the main beneficiary. More recently, the passport has been aggressively deployed in eastern Ukraine, through a helpfully streamlined process. The Kremlin predicts that there will be over a million Russian citizens carrying newly minted documents by the end of the year. In all of these situations, Russia’s hold is secure: passportization would mean a negotiated settlement on the final status of Nagorno-Karabakh – which was supposed to be a form of autonomy in Azerbaijan, as in Soviet times. – will never materialize. Instead, it will turn into a Russian passport protectorate, giving Russia the pretext – or in Moscow’s lexicon, the legal right – to leap into the region were any imagined threat to its “citizens” to emerge. . in Ukraine following the destabilization of Russia, it is surprising that more precautionary measures are not taken in the South Caucasus, but there is still time for America to intervene: the ceasefire fire must give way to negotiations for a final peace agreement, with decider. The United States must totally and totally oppose the passport. US companies should invest in infrastructure and energy projects in the region to limit Russia’s room for maneuver. And the US-led joint investment initiatives between Armenia and Azerbaijan would help reduce the two’s dependence on Russia. It is time for America to step up its diplomatic and economic efforts and to reintegrate into this process. Otherwise, the Russian empire will continue to expand unchecked.