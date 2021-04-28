More women in uniform in peace operations a ‘key priority’

“It is one of our commitments to implement the Women, peace and security agenda under the Secretary-General’s Action for Peacekeeping Initiative (A4P) and will remain a priority ”during the next phase of A4P and A4P +, mentionned Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations (DPO).

He was speaking at the launch of the United Nations Elsie Initiative Fund, where it was announced that Liberia, Mexico, Niger, Senegal and Sierra Leone to receive financial support to increase the participation of women military and police in peace operations.

“Women can do any job in peacekeeping as well or better than men,” he said.

One way to promote participation is to recognize their contributions in different roles and positions during United Nations missions, including moving public debate away from the so-called “added value of women”, which he said “often imposes silently a burden of justification to women ”.

Diverse teams

To improve the functioning of UN missions, Mr. Lacroix underlined the importance of diverse teams in which women and men can “make full use of their skills, experiences and perspectives”.

“When our operations reflect the diversity of the communities we serve, we are better able to build trust with them and understand the different security needs of the men, women, boys and girls who are part of those communities,” a- he explained.

In addition, he argued that it was essential to protect civilians and to implement the peacekeeping mandate as a whole.

Achieve objectives

Since the launch of Uniformed gender parity strategy in 2018, the DPO made good progress in achieving its goals, according to the peacekeeping chief.

He said that between 2018 and 2021, the number of female staff officers and military observers had increased from 12.3 to 17.8%; the number of female individual police officers from 22.3 to 30.4%; and women in formed police units increased from 9% to 14.8%.

And a newly introduced requirement that all infantry units deploy with engagement platoons a minimum of 50% women should also improve this situation.

Transformation needed

But increasing the number of deployed women is not enough, said Lacroix, declaring: “We must transform our institutions to ensure that women can participate and contribute fully in our peace operations”.

made the Elsie Initiative a “critical partner” in providing support and resources to achieve this goal, both to troop and police contributing countries and to UN-led initiatives.

As part of the Elsie Initiative Project for Field Mission Facilities and Infrastructure, he gave the example of the work of the DPO with the Department of Operational Support (OF) on a “200 person concept camp design that incorporates design improvements for women in our missions”.

Maintain “ fragile gains ”

Yet despite good progress, the peacekeeper said more needed to be done to “maintain these fragile gains” and continue to support the meaningful participation of women in peace operations.

In partnership with countries contributing troops and police and other member states, he stressed that everyone must “work even harder on this common commitment”.

Full partnership “ essential ”

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of UN Women and the Co-Chair of the Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka Fund confirmed that accelerating the full and equal participation of women in security institutions is “essential to ensure that they are representative, responsive and accountable to all”.

Outlining and it would take 30 years to achieve gender parity for military troops; 12 for formed police units; eight for police officers and seven for military observers and staff officers, she said: “Women cannot afford to wait that long.”

“Institutional transformation is only possible if it is led by leaders who create an enabling environment for women and who are firmly committed to zero tolerance for sexual harassment and sexual exploitation and abuse, and to end of impunity for perpetrators, ”said the senior UN official.