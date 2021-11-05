More than half of Afghans face food insecurity at ‘crisis’ or ’emergency’ levels

Speaking to reporters in New York, Spokesperson as the Secretary-General highlighted reports that isolated clashes and violence affecting civilians and causing casualties continued across the country this week.

In Jalalabad, Nangarhar province, gunfire directed at de facto authorities resulted in the deaths of two children on November 1.

Two days later, Wednesday, a roadside radio-controlled improvised explosive device detonation targeting de facto authorities reportedly killed two civilians.

On Thursday, armed clashes were reported in Bamyan province, leaving five injured, including a civilian.

Afghanistan Weekly Humanitarian Update ➡️Wintering assessment started in Hilmand

➡️Over 187,000 people receive food aid in the North East

➡️Returns in need of shelter and humanitarian aid in the West Read the full report: ↘️https://t.co/rnHGLirHdUpic.twitter.com/gabWYopvRu – OCHA Afghanistan (@OCHAAfg) November 5, 2021

Humanitarian aid

In his last situation report, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) expresses concern about “conditional humanitarianism” or attempts to “leverage” humanitarian aid for political ends.

Donors also call for transactions and other activities necessary for humanitarian operations to be excluded from the scope of sanctions, in order to allow these activities to continue unimpeded.

The Flash appeal for Afghanistan, which targets 11 million people with aid through the end of the year, is asking for $ 606 million and is currently 54% funded.

As of September 1, 2021, United Nations agencies and their partners have assisted 48,383 children through community education activities, assisted 82,761 people with emergency shelter and non-food items, and provided food assistance to 4 , 1 million people.

About 580,050 people received primary health care and 85,623 children under five received treatment for acute malnutrition.

Even before the events of August 15, the humanitarian situation in the country was one of the worst in the world.

By mid-year, nearly half of the population, some 18.4 million people, was already in need of humanitarian assistance and protection.

Risks to the protection and safety of civilians, in particular women, children and persons with disabilities, were also at record levels.

Agricultural aid

For its part, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) launched the autumn wheat seed and fertilizer distribution campaign in the east of the country.

Technical training sessions on good agricultural practices are also planned.

The agency plans to reach nearly 140,000 people in Nangarhar, Kunar, Laghman and Nuristan provinces.