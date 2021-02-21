More than 5,000 flee their homes as storm hits southern Philippines

Tropical Storm Dujuan was blowing maximum winds of up to 65 km / h as it moved northwesterly over the southern Philippines.

More than 5,000 people fled to temporary shelters in the southern Philippines as Tropical Storm Dujuan brought heavy rains, submerging dozens of villages, the national disaster risk reduction and management agency said.

Two areas were hit by the storm, including the country’s nickel mining center of Caraga, with flooding damaging some homes and bridges in Surigao del Sur province, according to the agency’s initial report.

Dujuan was to “maintain his strength for the next 12 hours,” the meteorological office said in a bulletin. “However, the likelihood of weakening in a tropical depression before it reaches land is not yet excluded.”

It is expected to touch land in the eastern provinces of the Dinagat Islands east of Samar-Leyte on Monday morning, he added.

Residents walk past flooded houses near a swollen river due to heavy rains brought by Tropical Storm Dujuan in Tandag City, Surigao del Sur province, Mindanao Island on February 21, 2021 [Erwin Mascarinas/AFP]

Electricity has been cut off in several towns as a safety measure, said Alexander Pimentel, governor of Surigao del Sur province.

More than 18,000 people have been evacuated in a preventive manner in the province, according to the provincial engineer.

Bad weather also led to the cancellation of at least 36 domestic flights.

Choppy seas have forced coastguard officials to suspend ferry travel, leaving more than 2,000 passengers stranded at various ports in the eastern Philippines.

The Southeast Asian archipelago experiences about 20 tropical storms per year.

The strongest typhoon to hit the country was Typhoon Haiyan, which killed more than 6,300 people and displaced more than four million in November 2013.