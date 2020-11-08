World
More than 500 detained in Belarus as opposition reaches out to Biden – Times of India
MINSK: Police In Belarus on Sunday, more than 500 people were detained during the last week of unprecedented protests against strongman Alexander Lukashenko, as the opposition contacted US President-elect Joe Biden.
For three consecutive months, tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Belarus on Sunday to protest the disputed re-election of Lukashenko, who has been in power for more than two decades.
His opponents demand that he give power to Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, a political novice who ran for president against Lukashenko on August 9.
Several thousand demonstrators, many of them flying the red and white opposition flag, joined a march in central Minsk on Sunday.
Police vans and water cannons were deployed in the center of town, with police sporadically detaining protesters in various locations.
Journalists working with AFP saw a strong security presence, with riot police wearing black-hooded batons grabbing protesters and driving them into police vans.
Local human rights group Viasna said at least 516 people were detained in Minsk, the capital, and other cities.
Olympic decathlete Andrei kravchenko and Olga Khizhinkova, winner of the 2008 Miss Belarus pageant, were among those detained, according to the Tut.by news site.
Retired Yelena Vasilyevich told AFP she was taking part in Sunday’s protest with family and friends.
“I finally want to live in a free and democratic country,” said Vasilyevich, 65.
From exile in Lithuania, Tikhanovskaya said the protests would continue “until victory” and that the past 90 days had shown the authorities that they had “lost their legitimacy and power”.
“The regime does not want to give us the right to decide what will happen next to our country”, she wrote on her Telegram Sunday channel.
Tikhanovskaya, 38, says she was the real winner in the presidential ballot and won the support of several Western leaders, who refused to recognize the election results.
On Saturday, she congratulated Biden and said she hoped to meet the newly elected president.
“It was a real race of ideas, programs and teams, unlike Belarus, where the election votes were simply stolen, in the United States, the vote of each voter was taken into account,” said she declared.
She said she believed Biden “will soon meet the fairly elected president of the new free Belarus”.
Democrat Biden has previously expressed support for the Belarusian opposition and promised to expand sanctions against the regime.
Lukashenko on Saturday called the US vote a “mockery of democracy” and said he did not expect relations with Washington change regardless of the outcome of the election.
In addition to the large-scale Sunday protests, smaller gatherings were organized by professional groups such as teachers, students and doctors.
About 50 medical workers staged a protest outside a hospital in Minsk on Saturday, local media reported. Dozens of them were arrested.
In October, several state universities expelled students who organized sit-in protests on campus.
“We are citizens who have a conscience and who cannot remain silent if lawlessness occurs in the country,” Tamara Babina, 20, a law student, told AFP during Sunday’s protest.
The European Union has imposed sanctions on Lukashenko, 66, and several of his allies, imposing a travel ban and an asset freeze for electoral fraud and police violence.
Previous protests in Minsk have resulted in a brutal police crackdown using stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse rallies.
Many of those detained reported brutal treatment, including beatings and torture at the hands of security forces.
Authorities also threatened to use live ammunition on protesters.
With Lukashenko’s refusal, supported by Moscow, to resign and the opposition unable to force his resignation, the political situation seems to be at an impasse.
Last week Belarus closed land borders with Lithuania, Latvia, Ukraine and Poland, and banned foreigners from entering the country through land border crossings.
Two weeks ago, the opposition announced a national strike, but it has not gained momentum and its effects on the country’s economy appear to have been limited.
