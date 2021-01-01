World
More than 50 countries launch vaccination campaigns against Covid-19 – Times of India
PARIS: Around fifty countries around the world have already started to vaccinate their populations against Covid-19, barely a year after the first alert from China signaled the start of the epidemic.
Here is an overview:
China, where the pandemic first appeared, was also the first to start vaccinations during the summer, without waiting for a vaccine to be formally authorized but targeting the most vulnerable.
To date, nearly five million Chinese have been vaccinated. Beijing granted “conditional” marketing authorization on Thursday for a Sinopharm vaccine with a reported efficacy rate of 79% against Covid-19.
Russia followed on December 5, rolling out vaccinations to those considered to be at high risk with its controversial Sputnik V vaccine, which has since been approved in Belarus and Argentina, which launched their vaccination campaigns on Tuesday.
Algeria should follow them in January.
Britain led the way in the Western world by authorizing the vaccine made by the US-German pharmaceutical alliance Pfizer-BioNTech. Its vaccination campaign began on December 8 and by December 27, nearly 950,000 people had been beaten, according to official figures released Thursday.
Britain was also the first Wednesday to approve the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford. It will be administered for the first time on January 4.
Canada and the United States began their vaccination campaigns on December 14, Switzerland on December 23, Serbia on the 24th, the vast majority of European Union December 27, Norway Sunday and Iceland Tuesday. All use the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
The US and Canada are also the first two countries to have cleared the vaccine by US pharmaceutical company Moderna, which is due for EU approval on Jan.6.
About 2.8 million Americans have already received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of the 27 EU countries, Germany has so far administered the most injections, with more than 130,000 in five days.
In the Middle East, the United Arab Emirates were the first to launch their vaccination campaign with doses of Chinese Sinopharm on December 14 in the capital Abu Dhabi. Dubai began its vaccinations on December 23, using doses of Pfizer-BioNTech.
Saudi Arabia and Bahrain launched their campaigns on December 17, Israel two days later, Qatar on December 23, Kuwait on December 24 and Oman on December 27.
All only use the Pfizer- BioNTech jab, except for Bahrain which also uses Sinopharm in China.
Israel, which has set itself the ambitious goal of vaccinating a quarter of its population in one month, has already injected nearly 800,000 people. Bahrain has vaccinated nearly 60,000 and Oman more than 3,000.
Turkey, which has received doses of Chinese Sinovac, will launch its vaccination campaign in mid-January.
In Latin America, Mexico, Chile and Costa Rica were the first to launch injections with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on December 24.
In Asia, Singapore launched its campaign on Wednesday with the same vaccine.
Other countries on the Asian continent have decided to take their time, however: India, Japan and Taiwan plan to start vaccinations in the first quarter of 2021 and the Philippines and Pakistan in the second quarter, while Afghanistan and Thailand plan to start in mid-2021.
In sub-Saharan Africa and Oceania, vaccinations have yet to take off. But in West Africa, Guinea this week administered its first doses of Russian Sputnik V on a trial basis.
