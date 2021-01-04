More than 40 people have tested positive after Christmas services at a church in Massachusetts.
The Genesis Community Church, outside of Boston, believed it was taking all the right security measures for its Christmas services: requiring an RSVP in case contact tracing was needed, limiting capacity, and requiring masks.
But it was not enough. More than 40 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in cases believed to be linked to these gatherings.
The place of worship in Woburn, Mass., Hosted a total of four Christmas celebrations on December 23-24. Its senior pastor, Michael Davis, who declined to be interviewed, said in a series of emails that those who wanted were required to essentially make reservations.
This allowed the church “to do an accurate and complete contact tracing of everyone who was in the building,” Davis said. “The average attendance at each gathering was 105 per department, or 35% of the occupancy of our buildings.”
But, he said, he knows at least 44 people who frequent these services and who have tested positive. Tara Vocino, 32, local photographer, is one of them. She said she was tested on December 29 and received her positive result two days later.
“I feel like there was a knife in my mouth, and I lost all sense of taste and smell,” Ms. Vocino said, adding that she felt so exhausted that she slept “about 16 hours a day”.
She said she was at one of the services on December 23, was in the front row of the church and was wearing a mask.
“When I saw that there was an epidemic, I went out and was tested,” she added.
Ms Vocino, who lives with her parents and has asthma, said: “I have been in a room for a few days and use a separate bathroom.
Mr Davis said he had also tested positive but was “almost back to full health”.
He added that the church was “working closely” with the Woburn Board of Health to help the agency with contact tracing. Mr Davis said within 24 hours of church officials learning of five of the cases, they contacted the board of health.
Neither health agency officials nor the mayor of Woburn responded to the many calls and emails.
Susan Beachy contributed to the research.
Source link