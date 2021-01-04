More than 40 people have tested positive after Christmas services at a church in Massachusetts.

The Genesis Community Church, outside of Boston, believed it was taking all the right security measures for its Christmas services: requiring an RSVP in case contact tracing was needed, limiting capacity, and requiring masks.

But it was not enough. More than 40 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in cases believed to be linked to these gatherings.

The place of worship in Woburn, Mass., Hosted a total of four Christmas celebrations on December 23-24. Its senior pastor, Michael Davis, who declined to be interviewed, said in a series of emails that those who wanted were required to essentially make reservations.

This allowed the church “to do an accurate and complete contact tracing of everyone who was in the building,” Davis said. “The average attendance at each gathering was 105 per department, or 35% of the occupancy of our buildings.”