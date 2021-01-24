More than 3,000 detained in protests across Russia demanding Navalny’s release

National review

Tulsi Gabbard, the former Democratic representative from Hawaii, on Friday expressed concern that a proposed measure to combat domestic terrorism could be used to undermine civil liberties. Gabbard’s comments came during an appearance on Fox News Primetime when host Brian Kilmeade asked her if she was “surprised that they are pushing forward with this extra watch on potential domestic terror.” “It’s so dangerous as you mentioned, it’s an issue that all Democrats, Republicans, Independents, Libertarians should be extremely concerned about, especially because we don’t have to guess where this is going or how it ends. “. Gabbard said. She continued, “When people like former CIA Director John Brennan speak openly about how he spoke or heard from appointees and candidates in the Biden administration who are already starting to look across our country for these types of movements similar to the insurgencies they’ve seen abroad, that in his words he says to constitute this unholy alliance of religious extremists, racists, fanatics, he lists a few more and at the end even libertarians. She said her concern is how officials will define the characteristics they look for in potential threats. “What characteristics are we looking for as we build this profile of a potential extremist, what are we talking about? Religious extremists, do we speak of Christians, of evangelical Christians, what is a religious extremist? Is this someone who is pro-life? Where are you taking this? Gabbard said. She said the bill could create “a very dangerous attack on our civil liberties, on our freedoms in our Constitution and on targeting almost half of the country.” “You start to look obviously, you have to be a white person, obviously probably a man, libertarians, anyone who loves freedom, freedom, maybe has an American flag in front of their house, or people who, you know , attended a Trump rally, ”Gabbard told me. The Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act of 2021 was introduced in the House earlier this week following riots on the United States Capitol earlier this month that left five people dead. “Unlike September 11, the threat that raised its ugly head on January 6 comes from national terrorist groups and extremists, often racially motivated violent individuals,” Representative Brad Schneider (D., Illinois) said in a press release announcing bipartisanship. legislation. “America must be vigilant in combating those who are radicalized to violence, and the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act gives our government the tools to identify, monitor and thwart their illegal activities. Combating the threat of domestic terrorism and white supremacy is not a Democratic or Republican issue, neither left against right or urban against rural. Domestic terrorism is an American problem, a serious threat that we can and must face together, ”he said.