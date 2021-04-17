More than 3 million people have died from the coronavirus today

The number of lives lost to the pandemic is almost equal to the population of Kiev, Ukraine, or Caracas, Venezuela.

The global death toll from the coronavirus has passed three million, with more than 140 million cases, amid repeated setbacks in the vaccination campaign and a worsening crisis in places such as Brazil, the ‘India and France.

The number of lives lost on Saturday, as compiled by Johns Hopkins University, is roughly equal to the population of Kiev (Ukraine), Caracas (Venezuela) or Lisbon (Portugal). It is higher than Chicago’s population of 2.7 million and is equivalent to Philadelphia and Dallas combined.

And the actual number is believed to be considerably higher due to a possible government cover-up and the many overlooked cases in the early stages of the outbreak that was first reported in Wuhan, China towards the end of 2019.

When, in January of this year, the world crossed the grim threshold of two million deaths, vaccination campaigns had just started in Europe and the United States.

Today, vaccination is underway in more than 190 countries, although progress in bringing the virus under control varies widely.

As campaigns in the US and UK have hit their mark and people and businesses begin to envision life after the pandemic, other places, mostly poorer countries but also rich countries , are lagging behind in raising guns and have imposed new lockdowns and other restrictions as virus cases skyrocket.

“This is not the situation we want to be in 16 months after the start of a pandemic, where we have proven control measures,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, one of the COVID-19 experts at the World Health Organization.

In Brazil, where deaths are around 3,000 a day, or a quarter of the lives lost worldwide in recent weeks, the crisis has been described as a “raging hell” by a WHO official.

A more contagious variant of the virus is rampant across the country.

As cases rise, hospitals are running out of critical sedatives. As a result, there have been reports of some doctors diluting what remains of the supplies and even tying patients to their beds while breathing tubes are pushed down their throats.

Inspired by President Jair Bolsonaro, who compared the virus to little more than the flu, his health ministry relied for months on a single vaccine, ignoring other producers. When bottlenecks appeared, it was too late to get large quantities on time.

In India, cases rose in February after weeks of steady decline, taking authorities by surprise. In a surge due to variants of the virus, India has seen more than 200,000 daily infections recorded three times over the past week, bringing the total number of cases to more than 14.5 million.

Vaccine problems

WHO recently described the situation with the vaccine supply as precarious.

Up to 60 countries may not receive more photos until June, according to one estimate. To date, COVAX, the global initiative for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, has delivered around 40 million doses to more than 100 countries, enough to cover just 0.25% of the world’s population.

Globally, about 87 percent of the 700 million doses distributed were in wealthy countries.

While one in four people in rich countries has received a vaccine, in poor countries the figure is one in more than 500.

In recent days, the United States and some European countries have suspended use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine while authorities investigate extremely rare but dangerous blood clots. AstraZeneca’s vaccine has also been hit with delays and restrictions due to fear of clotting.