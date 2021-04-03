More than 3 million people currently receive a Covid vaccine in the United States every day.
For the first time, more than three million people, on average, receive a Covid-19 vaccine every day in the United States, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And on Saturday, the country reported more than 4 million doses in a single day for the first time.
The milestones reflect a steady increase in the ability of states to deliver gun shots. In early March, the country exceeded an average of two million doses administered each day. The average hovered around 800,000 doses per day in mid-January. And nearly a third of the population of the United States has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine as more states expand eligibility and production increases.
The news, which comes as President Biden walks home from his first 100 days in power and amid the general decline of new cases of the virus, deaths and hospitalizations since January, offers a sign of hope for a weary nation. But the average number of new reported cases has increased by 19% in the past two weeks, and federal health officials say complacency about the coronavirus could lead to another wave of serious infections.
“We have so much to hope for, so much promise and potential from where we are at, and so much to hope for,” said Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in an emotional appeal to Americans this week. “But for now, I’m scared.”
The rise in the vaccination rate prompted some officials to accelerate their deployment schedules. This week, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont expanded access to people 16 and older, several days ahead of schedule. And Colorado Governor Jared Polis opened universal eligibility about two weeks ahead of schedule.
“No more need to know if you are or if you are away,” said Julie Willems Van Dijk, assistant secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, where anyone 16 years of age or older will be eligible for a vaccine. Monday. “It’s time to go ahead and grab everyone with a bullet in their arm.”
In another promising development, federal health officials said on Friday that Americans fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can travel “at low risk for themselves” in the United States and abroad.
But nowadays, most signs of hope are outweighed by peril.
Over the past week, there has been an average of 64,730 cases per day, a 19% increase from two weeks earlier, according to a New York Times database. New deaths on average have declined, but still hover around 900 per day. More than 960 were reported on Friday alone.
CDC predicted this week, that the number of new Covid-19 cases per week in the United States “would remain stable or show an uncertain trend” over the next four weeks, and that the weekly number of cases could reach around 700,000 even at the end of April.
Cases are already increasing significantly in many states, particularly in the Midwest and Northeast, as variants spread and some governors relax mask warrants and other restrictions. Dr Walensky said this week that if states and cities continue to ease public health restrictions, the nation could face a potential fourth wave.
Michigan, one of the worst-affected states, reports nearly 6,000 cases per day – up from around 1,000 per day at the end of February – even though half of its residents are over 65 are now fully vaccinated.
And in Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine said new variants were making the state’s workload worse, even as vaccinations increased.
“We have to understand that we are in a battle,” he said.
As if to highlight how fragile the nation’s recovery is, one quintessential American ritual – the start of the baseball season – has already faced a virus-related delay.
Major League Baseball officials said on Friday the league found only five positive cases in more than 14,000 league staff tests. But because four of those people were Washington Nationals players, the team’s opening day match against the New York Mets was postponed, then the team’s full three-game weekend streak.
“It’s one of those things that shows we haven’t been through it yet,” Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker, told The Associated Press. “We are still fighting against this.”