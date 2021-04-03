More than 3 million people currently receive a Covid vaccine in the United States every day.

For the first time, more than three million people, on average, receive a Covid-19 vaccine every day in the United States, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And on Saturday, the country reported more than 4 million doses in a single day for the first time.

The milestones reflect a steady increase in the ability of states to deliver gun shots. In early March, the country exceeded an average of two million doses administered each day. The average hovered around 800,000 doses per day in mid-January. And nearly a third of the population of the United States has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine as more states expand eligibility and production increases.

The news, which comes as President Biden walks home from his first 100 days in power and amid the general decline of new cases of the virus, deaths and hospitalizations since January, offers a sign of hope for a weary nation. But the average number of new reported cases has increased by 19% in the past two weeks, and federal health officials say complacency about the coronavirus could lead to another wave of serious infections.

“We have so much to hope for, so much promise and potential from where we are at, and so much to hope for,” said Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in an emotional appeal to Americans this week. “But for now, I’m scared.”