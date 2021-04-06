More than 1,800 prisoners are evicted from jail in Nigeria

But while on a visit to Owerri, Mr. Adamu was sacked from his post as chief of police by Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. It took a month before his term ended and the reasons for the dismissal were unclear.

51 years have passed since the end of the Nigerian civil war in which the inhabitants of the eastern region separated from the rest of the country. Biafra, the state they created, ended when its rulers surrendered after 30 months of fighting.

But the dream of Biafra is alive and well.

It is nurtured by Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the indigenous people of Biafra, a populist figure who peddles conspiracy theories – including one that the Nigerian president has died and been replaced by a body duplicate. Nonetheless, Mr. Kanu managed to rack up huge success.

The enduring popularity of Biafra – and that of the group – is in part attributable to the rampant police abuses against which a generation of Nigerians rose up last fall, under the banner of the #EndSARS movement.

Young people in the southeastern states have complained for years of arbitrary arrests, torture and killings by security forces, usually from other parts of Nigeria. Convinced that Biafra should be a country apart, many residents of the southeast say the strong military presence in the region is reminiscent of an occupying foreign army.

The prison break is part of a series of attacks on national security forces. Six police stations were razed and 10 policemen killed in the southeast by gunmen in two weeks from the end of February, according to local media.

“With the way things are going, in two years Nigeria might be able to accommodate 30 to 40 insurgency groups, because the government is pushing people to the wall,” said Mr. Umeagbalasi, the criminologist. .

Ben Ezeamalu reported from Lagos, Nigeria, and Ruth Maclean from Dakar, Senegal.