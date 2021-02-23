More than 160 Confederate symbols were removed in 2020, according to the group

More than 160 Confederate symbols were removed from public spaces or renamed last year after George Floyd’s death, more than the previous four years combined, a watchdog group said on Tuesday.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, which campaigned for the removal of Confederate statues and monuments, released the findings as part of a report on the state of the symbols.

The nonprofit, based in Montgomery, Alabama, began tracking down symbols of Confederation after a white supremacist killed nine black worshipers at a legendary African-American church in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015.

In the group “Whose inheritance?” report, the Law Center said the past year had been transformative, but hundreds of symbols of Confederation remained.