More masks? The spread of the Delta variant invites reconsideration of precautions.
Throughout the pandemic, masks have ranked among the most controversial public health measures in the United States, symbolizing a bitter partisan divide over the role of government and individual freedoms.
Now, with a new variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly across the world, masks are once again at the center of conflicting views and fears about the course of the pandemic and the restrictions needed to manage it.
Renewed concerns follow growth in forest fires Delta variant, a highly infectious form of the virus first detected in India and then identified in at least 85 countries. It now represents one in five infections in the United States.
In May, federal health officials said fully vaccinated people no longer needed to mask themselves, even indoors. The council meant a radical change in American life, paving the way for a nationwide reopening that continues to gain momentum.
But that was before the Delta variant was released. Worried about a global increase in cases, the World Health Organization last week reiterated its long-held recommendation that everyone – including those vaccinated – wear masks to stem the spread of the virus.
Los Angeles County health officials on Monday followed suit, recommending that “everyone, regardless of their vaccination status, wear masks indoors in public places as a precaution”.
Barbara Ferrer, county public health director, said the new recommendation was necessary due to the rise in infections, the increase in cases due to the worrying Delta variant and the still high number of unvaccinated residents, especially children, black and Latino residents and essential workers. .
About half of Los Angeles County residents are fully vaccinated, and about 60 percent received at least one dose. While the number of positive tests is still below 1% in the county, the rate has risen slightly, added Dr Ferrer, and there has been an increase in the number of re-infections among residents who have been infected previously and n ‘have not been vaccinated.
To the extent that Los Angeles County has been successful in controlling the pandemic, it is through a multi-layered strategy that combined vaccinations and health restrictions aimed at curbing new infections, Dr Ferrer said. Natural immunity among those already infected also kept transmission low, she noted, but it is not known how long the natural immunity will last.
“We don’t want to go back to foreclosure or more disruptive mandates here,” Dr Ferrer said. “We want to stay on the path we are currently following, which keeps community transmission at a very low level. “
Health officials in Chicago and New York said Tuesday they had no plans to review mask requirements. Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declined to comment, but have signaled no intention to revise or re-examine masking recommendations for those who are fully vaccinated.
“When the CDC made the recommendation to stop masking, he did not anticipate being in a situation where we might need to recommend masking again, ”said Angela Rasmussen, researcher at the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada.
“No one will want to do it. People rightly accuse them of moving the goalposts. “
But the trajectory of the Delta variant outside the United States suggests that concerns are likely to intensify.
Even Israel – which has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world and aggressively immunizes eligible young teens and teens – reinstated masking requirements in indoor public spaces and at large public gatherings outside, after the detection of hundreds of new cases of Covid-19. in recent days, including among those who received both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
This is not the first time the world has been consumed by a more contagious variant of the coronavirus. The Alpha variant turned Britain upside down and immobilized the rest of Europe earlier this year. In the United States, Alpha quickly became the dominant variant in late March, but the rapid pace of vaccination slowed its spread, spare the nation a sharp increase in infections.
But Delta is believed to be even more formidable. Much of what is known about the variant is based on its spread in India and Britain, but early evidence indicates that it is perhaps twice as contagious as the original virus and at less 20% more contagious than Alpha.
In many Indian states and European countries, Delta quickly overtook Alpha to become the dominant version of the virus. The same is being done in the United States.
Among the many mutations in the variant, some can help the virus partially bypass the immune system. Several studies have shown that while current vaccines are effective against Delta, they are a little less therefore that against most other variations. For people who have received only one dose of a two-dose regimen, protection against the variant is significantly reduced compared to effectiveness against other forms of the virus.
The WHO rationale for maintaining masking is that while vaccination is very effective in preventing serious illness and death, the degree to which vaccines prevent mild or asymptomatic infections is unknown. (CDC officials disagree, saying the risk is minimal.)
WHO maintains that vaccinated people must wear masks in crowded, closed and poorly ventilated areas, and should continue with other preventive measures, such as social distancing.
“What we’re saying is, ‘Once you’ve been fully immunized, keep playing it safe, as you could end up in a chain of transmission. You may not be fully protected, ”WHO senior adviser Dr Bruce Aylward said at a press conference last week.
Even countries with relatively high vaccination rates have seen an increase in infections driven by the Delta variant. Britain, where around two-thirds of the population have received at least one dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or AstraZeneca vaccine and just under half have received two, is nevertheless struggling with a sharp increase in infections from the variant.
It is not certain which direction the Delta variant will take in the United States. Coronavirus infections have been plummeting for months, as have hospitalizations and deaths. But Dr Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease doctor, called the variant the “greatest threat” to wiping out the virus in the United States.
In May, when CDC officials lifted the masking recommendations, they cited research showing that fully vaccinated people were unlikely to be infected with the virus, even with asymptomatic infections.
But the variant’s talent for even partial immune evasion makes researchers nervous, as it suggests that fully vaccinated people can sometimes get asymptomatic infections and unknowingly pass the virus on to others, even if they don’t. never get sick.
The Delta variant can infect people who have been vaccinated, although its ability to do so is very limited, said Bill Hanage, an epidemiologist at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health. “If you are in a place where cases are climbing, wearing a mask indoors in crowded public spaces is one way to prevent yourself from contributing to the spread of Delta,” he said.
Other scientists do not recommend that fully vaccinated people always wear masks indoors, but some now suggest that this may be appropriate depending on local circumstances – for example, wherever the virus is circulating in large numbers or where people are affected. vaccination rates are very low.
“Masking in enclosed public spaces must continue even after vaccination, until we can get everyone vaccinated or a newer, more effective vaccine against Delta transmission,” said Dr Ravindra Gupta, virologist at the University of Cambridge in the UK.
Even now, about half of Americans are unvaccinated, and a large part of the country remains vulnerable to outbreaks of the virus and its variants. Vaccines for children under 12 are unlikely to be permitted until the fall, at the earliest.
In Saskatchewan, Canada, the reopening has taken place in stages that are linked to the vaccination rates of the population and the percentage of people in certain age groups who have been vaccinated.
The province moves to Stage 3 re-entry on July 11, but may maintain indoor masking requirements and restrictions on the size of gatherings, said Dr Rasmussen, of the University of Saskatchewan. The strategy “makes a lot more sense than just saying, ‘If you’re fully vaccinated, go ahead and take off your mask,'” she said.
Still, some scientists worry that it will be nearly impossible to reimpose mask warrants and other precautions, even in places where it may be a good idea to do so.
“It’s hard to go back,” said David Michaels, epidemiologist and professor at the George Washington School of Public Health, referring to advice from the CDC. Yet with the rise of the Delta variant, it is also “extremely dangerous to maintain the cultural standard that no one wears a mask.”
Dr Ezekiel Emanuel, vice president of the global initiative at the University of Pennsylvania, said the arrival of the variant should prompt a rethinking of mask mandates.
He always wears a mask indoors in public places like grocery stores, and even on crowded city sidewalks. “We don’t know the long-term consequences of even a mild infection,” he said, referring to the so-called long Covid. “Is a little more confidence in wearing a mask worth it?” Yes.”
While sipping coffee outside the Whole Foods Market in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday morning, Monroe Harmon, 60, said he believed a step back towards masking requirements for everyone might be a good idea.
“There are so many people who are suggesting they just want their lives back,” said Harmon, who works for a security firm. “I think you kind of roll the dice when you decide, ‘I want my life back, I’m not going to wear the mask, I’m not going to take the distance. “”
Jill Cowan and Ana Facio-Krajcer contributed reporting from Los Angeles.
