More masks? The spread of the Delta variant invites reconsideration of precautions.

Throughout the pandemic, masks have ranked among the most controversial public health measures in the United States, symbolizing a bitter partisan divide over the role of government and individual freedoms.

Now, with a new variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly across the world, masks are once again at the center of conflicting views and fears about the course of the pandemic and the restrictions needed to manage it.

Renewed concerns follow growth in forest fires Delta variant, a highly infectious form of the virus first detected in India and then identified in at least 85 countries. It now represents one in five infections in the United States.

In May, federal health officials said fully vaccinated people no longer needed to mask themselves, even indoors. The council meant a radical change in American life, paving the way for a nationwide reopening that continues to gain momentum.