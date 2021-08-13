More isolated than ever, the Afghan president clings to power.
Several of his close political collaborators surrendered to the Taliban without a fight or fled into exile. His army has all but collapsed and the warlords he relied on have proven ineffective or are negotiating for their lives.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is more isolated than ever, facing pressure to step down – and not just from the Taliban. Its dominance is diminishing day by day. He rules the capital, Kabul, two other cities to the north and east, and pockets within.
Yet Mr. Ghani stubbornly clings to power.
On Wednesday, he flew to one of his loyalist redoubts, the northern town of Mazar-i-Sharif, in an attempt to rally pro-government forces. Officials on Thursday said he spoke by phone with Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III. On Friday, he reportedly led a meeting on national security at the presidential palace in Kabul.
The options of the Afghan president appear limited. He has little discernible support at home or from his former foreign funders. Street protests supporting his army quickly fizzled out.
Thousands of his soldiers surrendering many, decided that Mr. Ghani was “not worth fighting for,” Omar Zakhilwal, former Minister of Finance, tweeted friday.
Far from alluding to the resignation, the president only suggested that he would not stand again if the Taliban accepted the election. Their rampage on the battlefield appears to have made the offer irrelevant. As his country recedes and provincial capitals fall, Mr. Ghani and his advisers have said little, sometimes refusing to even acknowledge the losses.
Even Mr. Ghani’s substantial body of bodyguards, believed to number in the thousands, pose a potential threat. Many come from villages now controlled by the Taliban.
Running Afghanistan is a dangerous business. For more than a century, most Afghan leaders have been killed or died in exile, says Boston University anthropologist Thomas Barfield.
Yet if – as it increasingly seems likely – Mr. Ghani is overthrown by the Taliban, he can claim a singular distinction. “This will be the first insurgency that has ever ousted a Kabul government from power, which also had the backing of a foreign power,” Barfield said.
The last time the Taliban took control, in 1996, one former leader ended up swinging from a lamppost in downtown Kabul and the other fled hundreds of kilometers north to rule a State rump postage stamp for five years.
Mr. Ghani shows no sign that the cruel lessons of the past are influencing him any more than the uncertain present and the frightening future.
“He is squatting,” said Torhek Farhadi, a former Afghan presidential adviser. “He refuses to admit the reality. The news is relayed to him through a filter.
“Trusted lieutenants surrendered this morning,” Farhadi said, referring to the recent capitulations of governors appointed by Mr. Ghani in Ghazni and Logar provinces.
“He is threatened by his own bodyguards,” Mr. Farhadi said. “This is how it is in Afghanistan. The last days of any leader are like this.
Mr. Ghazni’s young finance minister, Khalid Payenda, fled the country a few days ago.
Characteristics of leadership which in the past have only made his fellow citizens worse – Mr. Ghani’s refusal to delegate power or listen to other people better informed than himself, especially on military matters – are now proving fatal for the Afghan state.
“He is isolated, confused and deeply suspicious of everyone,” former deputy defense minister Tamim Asey said. “He doesn’t know how to reverse it. I see no sign that he has a program.
Unless a compromise can be found, Asey said: “I would say Kabul could turn into a bloodbath very soon.
The Taliban have said the fighting will not end until Mr. Ghani is removed from office. As a “polarizing figure” in Mr. Farhadi’s words, Mr. Ghani “humiliated the Taliban time and time again, saying, ‘you are the Pakistani stooges.’ Americans.
Analysts place much of the blame for the current disaster on the head of Mr. Ghani, a former World Bank anthropologist and published author with inordinate faith in his own intellect.
The Americans tried to build republican institutions on Afghan soil, but they turned out to be a shaky facade. Instead, Mr. Ghani personalized the power with disastrous effect.
“He needed the militias from the north and the west”, however, showed contempt for their leaders. A key militia leader in the western town of Herat, Ismail Khan, surrendered to the Taliban on Friday.
Mr. Ghani “didn’t take anyone’s advice,” said Barfield of Boston University. “If he had delegated power to the military, he might have been saved. Now, this is a case of biting reality.