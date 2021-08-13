More isolated than ever, the Afghan president clings to power.

Several of his close political collaborators surrendered to the Taliban without a fight or fled into exile. His army has all but collapsed and the warlords he relied on have proven ineffective or are negotiating for their lives.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is more isolated than ever, facing pressure to step down – and not just from the Taliban. Its dominance is diminishing day by day. He rules the capital, Kabul, two other cities to the north and east, and pockets within.

Yet Mr. Ghani stubbornly clings to power.

On Wednesday, he flew to one of his loyalist redoubts, the northern town of Mazar-i-Sharif, in an attempt to rally pro-government forces. Officials on Thursday said he spoke by phone with Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III. On Friday, he reportedly led a meeting on national security at the presidential palace in Kabul.

The options of the Afghan president appear limited. He has little discernible support at home or from his former foreign funders. Street protests supporting his army quickly fizzled out.