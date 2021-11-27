More European countries discover Omicron cases as concern grows

UK, Germany and Italy became the last countries detect cases of the new variant of the Omicron coronavirus, while more countries have imposed travel restrictions from countries in southern Africa despite their protests and against the advice of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Omicron, designated a “Variant of concern” by the United Nations health agency, is potentially more contagious than previous variants, although experts are not yet sure whether it will cause COVID-19 to be more or less severe compared to other strains.

The two Omicron cases discovered in the UK on Saturday were linked to a trip to southern Africa, UK Health Minister Sajid Javid said.

Speaking later, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described measures which included stricter testing rules for people arriving in the country, but which did not limit social activities other than wearing a mask in some contexts.

“We will require anyone entering the UK to take a PCR test by the end of the second day after arriving and self-isolate until they test negative,” Johnson said during ‘a press conference.

People who had come into contact with people who tested positive for a suspected case of Omicron would have to self-isolate for 10 days and the government would tighten the rules on wearing face coverings, Johnson said, adding that the steps would be reviewed in three weeks. .

The Bavarian German state health ministry has also announced two confirmed cases of the variant. The two people entered Germany at Munich airport on November 24, before Germany designated South Africa as a variable virus zone, and are now isolating themselves, the ministry said, indicating without explicitly specifying that people had traveled from South Africa.

In Italy, the National Institute of Health said a case of the new variant had been detected in Milan in a person from Mozambique.

Czech health officials have also said they are examining a suspected variant case in a person who has spent time in Namibia.

Dutch health officials, meanwhile, said Omicron was “probably” among 61 passengers who tested positive after arriving on two flights from South Africa.

England’s chief medical officer Chris Witty told the same press conference as Johnson that there was still a lot of uncertainty about Omicron, but “there is a reasonable chance that at the less there is some degree of vaccine escape with this variant “.

Oksana Pyzik, of University College London School of Pharmacy, told Al Jazeera that scientists will need weeks of analysis to determine the severity of symptoms caused by Omicron.

“This variant was discovered very early on, which is great, but the trade-off is that it will take some time to get a better understanding,” Pyzik said.

“If anything we’ve learned throughout the pandemic so far is that acting early is key, so if there has been a false alarm about it, it has given countries enough time to prepare for the worst-case outcome scenario – which, if we go back to March 2020, many countries have not.

Travel borders

The variant, which has several mutations that may carry a risk of reinfection, was first discovered by scientists in South Africa and has also since been detected in Belgium, Botswana, Israel and Hong Kong.

The WHO has warned that it could take several weeks to find out whether the newly discovered mutations have made the virus more virulent or transmissible.

And although epidemiologists say travel restrictions may be too late to prevent Omicron from circulating around the world, many countries around the world – including the United States, Brazil, Canada, and countries of the world. European Union – on Friday announced travel bans or restrictions in southern Africa.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department on Saturday added travel restrictions previously announced by Washington, advising against travel to eight countries in southern Africa.

Also on Saturday, Australia said it would ban entry to non-nationals who have visited nine southern African countries and require 14-day supervised quarantines for Australian citizens returning from there.

The UK has said it is expanding its “red list” to impose travel restrictions on more countries in southern Africa, while South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait and the United Kingdom. Hungary have announced travel restrictions on southern African countries.

In South Africa, there were concerns that travel restrictions would harm tourism and other sectors of its economy affected by the pandemic, drawing criticism from officials and scientists who said the measures were unwarranted.

“The government says South Africa has been at the forefront of testing and tracking changes in COVID-19, and scientists have stressed it is important to see what the data on the new variant is. would show before making any decision, ”Al Jazeera’s Fahmida Miller said. , report from Johannesburg. “And that sentiment has spread to the general public where many believe South Africa is being treated unfairly.”

In a statement released on Saturday, South Africa’s foreign ministry said measures taken by many countries to ban flights from southern Africa following the discovery of the variant “are akin to punish south africa for its advanced genomic sequencing and its ability to detect new variants more quickly ”.

“Scientific excellence should be applauded and not punished,” he said.

The ministry said new variants have been discovered in other parts of the world.

“Each of these cases has had no recent link to southern Africa, but the reaction to these countries is radically different from the cases in southern Africa,” he said.

Omicron has emerged as many countries in Europe are already battling an increase in COVID-19 infections, and some have reintroduced restrictions on social activities to try to stop the spread. Austria and Slovakia went into lockdown.

The discovery of the variant also sparked a sell-off in financial markets on Friday, with investors worried Omicron could block a global recovery after the nearly two-year pandemic.