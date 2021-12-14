“More efforts and patience” are needed to relaunch the Iran nuclear deal

Deputy Secretary General Rosemary DiCarlo briefed the Ambassadors on developments surrounding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which sets the rules for international monitoring of the country’s nuclear program.

Iran signed the JCPOA in 2015 alongside China, France, Russia, United Kingdom and United States, as well as Germany and the European Union.

Speed ​​up pledges

Negotiations are underway in Vienna to relaunch the deal after the United States pulled out in 2018 under the Trump administration.

“In recent days, Iran and the United States have once again affirmed their seriousness in their desire to return to the full implementation of the JCPOA”, Ms. DiCarlo told Council.

“The Secretary-General is encouraged by these commitments and calls on the two countries to quickly translate these commitments into a mutually acceptable agreement. “

“No viable alternative”

Ms. DiCarlo recalled that the JCPOA is widely seen as a cornerstone of nuclear non-proliferation and an example of what dialogue and diplomacy can achieve.

A security Council resolution approves the agreement and guarantees that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will have regular access to Iran’s nuclear program.

“The Secretary-General hopes that in their current negotiations, the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran will mobilize the same spirit and commitment that resulted in the JCPOA. There is simply no viable alternative to the full and effective implementation of the Plan and the resolution ”, she stressed.

Lift US sanctions

In this regard, Ms. DiCarlo said that alongside the UN chief, she called on the United States to lift or lift the sanctions against Iran, as outlined in the plan, and to extend the waivers on oil trade with the country.

“The extension of US exemptions for certain nuclear-related civilian activities taking place at the Bushehr nuclear power plant, the Fordow facility and the Arak reactor is also important,” she continued.

“Waiver extensions are also needed for the transfer of enriched uranium out of the Islamic Republic of Iran in exchange for natural uranium.”

Action for Iran

The UN official also called on Iran “to cancel the measures it has taken that are not in line with its nuclear-related commitments under the plan.”

The IAEA has indicated that research and development activities related to the production of uranium metal are continuing.

Additionally, although the agency was unable to verify Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium, estimates indicate that more has been accumulated to limits that exceed the agreement.

The IAEA also reported that its verification and monitoring activities have been “seriously compromised” by Iran’s decision to cease implementing its nuclear-related commitments, while “the continuity of knowledge” on its activities nuclear was also hampered.

Attacks and investigations

Ms. DiCarlo also reported on actions taken under the Council resolution, including concerns from several countries over a ballistic missile launch in May and two space launch tests by Iran a month later.

She said debris from six ballistic missiles, one cruise missile and several unarmed aerial vehicles (UAVs) used in attacks on Saudi Arabia have been examined. Saudi authorities believe the weapons were transferred to a Houthi fighter in Yemen.

Likewise, debris from an alleged Iranian UAV that entered Israeli airspace via Jordan was also examined. Israeli authorities believe the UAV was launched from Iraq or Syria.

Ms DiCarlo said the information gathered is being analyzed and a report is forthcoming.