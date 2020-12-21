More countries are closing their doors to Britain as alarms grow over the variant of the virus.

Israel essentially closes its sky to most foreign nationals from Wednesday afternoon. Saudi Arabia has gone even further in trying to prevent the variant from gaining ground, announcing a week-long ban on all international travel, according to the Saudi News Agency. On Monday evening, Kuwait suspended all international commercial flights and closed its land and sea borders until January 1.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Hong Kong on Monday also closed its borders to British travelers, saying all passenger flights from the country would be banned from midnight. The ban will be extended for the first time to residents of Hong Kong. On Tuesday, the Fiji government said all inbound passenger flights would be suspended from Thursday until at least December 28, citing the UK variant.

In South America, Argentina and Colombia canceled flights to and from Britain and imposed a quarantine on travelers there. Peru suspended all flights from Europe for two weeks and suspended indefinitely all flights from Great Britain, including those with stopovers in the country. The Savior enacted entry restrictions for people who in the past 30 days had traveled to Britain or South Africa, where a different variant is also leading to a new wave of infections.

From Tuesday, Chile banned non-resident foreign nationals who were in Britain in the last 14 days from entering the country and suspended flights to and from the country.

Canada, India, Iran and Russia have also issued new restrictions.

In the United States, Dr.Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease specialist, told CNN that he would advise against suspending flights from Britain, but that officials should monitor the variant closely.

“Follow it closely, but don’t overreact to it,” he said.

The new variant, first detected several months ago, has spread across south-eastern England and has also been identified in small numbers in Denmark, the Netherlands and Australia, officials say of the World Health Organization.