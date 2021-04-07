More contagious virus variant now dominant in US, CDC chief says

WASHINGTON – A highly infectious variant of the coronavirus that was first identified in Britain has become the most common source of new infections in the United States, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday. The disturbing development comes as officials and scientists warn of a possible fourth surge infections.

Federal health officials said in January that the Variant B.1.1.7, who started outbreak in Britain in December and has since criticized Europe, could become the main source of coronavirus infections in the United States, leading to a huge increase in cases and deaths.

At that time, new cases, hospitalizations and deaths were at an all time high. From that peak, the numbers all declined until the end of February, according to a New York Times database. After several weeks at a plateau, new cases and hospitalizations are increasing again. The average number of new cases in the country reached nearly 65,000 per day on Tuesday, concentrated mainly in Michigan metropolitan areas as well as in the New York area. It is an increase of 19 percent compared to two weeks ago.

Dr Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, who warned last week that she felt a recurring feeling of “imminent fateSaid Wednesday that 52 of the agency’s 64 jurisdictions – which include states, some major cities and territories – are now reporting the case of these so-called “worrying variants”, including B.1.1.7.