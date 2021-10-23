More clashes as banned TLP continues to protest in Pakistan

The group said five supporters died in the clashes while at least two police officers were also killed.

Thousands of supporters of the banned far-right movement Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) left Lahore in eastern Pakistan, clashing for the second day in a row with police who threw tear gas canisters into crowds said a spokesperson for the party and witnesses. .

The group said on Saturday that five of its supporters died in the clashes while at least two police officers were also killed.

“Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan lost two people on Friday night and three more today due to police fire,” the party tweeted on Saturday.

TLP members began their journey on Friday with the aim of reaching the capital, Islamabad, to pressure the government to release Saad Rizvi, the party leader.

Rizvi was arrested last year amid protests against France for publishing caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad of Islam.

Police stand guard to block road during TLP protest rally [Mohsin Raza/Reuters]

Lahore police declined to comment on the complaint, but said on Friday evening that two of its officers had died.

“The clashes continue,” Lahore police spokeswoman Rana Arif told AFP news agency. “This is a defensive police operation against the crowd… We are just bombing to control the crowd.”

Pakistan had deployed police and paramilitary personnel to prevent protesters from leaving Lahore. Authorities also suspended mobile phone service in parts of Lahore and blocked roads on Friday.

The situation worsened when police attempted to arrest rally participants, witnesses said.

The violence disrupted normal life in parts of Lahore, where residents found it difficult to return home due to road closures and continued clashes between police and TLP supporters.

Lahore is located about 350 km (210 miles) from Islamabad, and most of the rally participants are walking, although they have organized buses and cars to reach the capital by convoy.

Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, who was in Dubai to watch Pakistan compete in the T20 Cricket World Cup, has been ordered by Prime Minister Imran Khan to return and monitor the situation.